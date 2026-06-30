ASUU threatens indefinite strike across three states over unpaid agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Benin Zone has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike across universities in Edo, Delta and Ondo states if the affected state governments fail to implement the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU Agreement by the end of July.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Benin Zone has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike across universities in Edo, Delta and Ondo states if the affected state governments fail to implement the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU Agreement by the end of July.

The ultimatum was issued on Monday by the Benin Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), with the union accusing the three state governments of failing to implement the agreement six months after it was unveiled, despite repeated engagements, News Agency of Nigeria stated.

Speaking at a press briefing in Benin City, the Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Monday Igbafen, said ASUU branches in the affected universities had already commenced mobilisation for a total shutdown of academic activities if the governments failed to meet their obligations.

What they are saying

According to him, the industrial action would affect Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Delta State University, Abraka; University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; and Southern Delta University, Ozoro.

Igbafen said the agreement, unveiled on January 14, 2026, was accompanied by a Federal Government directive urging state governments to adopt and implement its provisions in their respective state-owned universities.

He noted that while federal universities and at least 10 state-owned universities had already complied with the agreement, including the payment of outstanding arrears, the governments of Edo, Delta and Ondo states had yet to provide the necessary financial backing for implementation.

He explained that the affected states failed to pay the Consolidated Academic and Technologists Allowance (CATA), other approved allowances contained in the agreement, as well as arrears accruing from January 2026.

“The continued refusal to implement the agreement is provocative, unjust and a clear violation of the understanding reached with the union,” Igbafen said.

He added that after waiting for six months without any concrete action, the union had exhausted its patience and directed its branches in the affected institutions to begin full mobilisation for an indefinite strike.

While reiterating ASUU’s commitment to industrial harmony, he warned that the union would not hesitate to shut down academic activities across the seven universities if the affected state governments continued to ignore the agreement.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that the Federal Government had already begun implementing the financial provisions of the 2025 agreement for lecturers in federal universities.

On February 9, 2026, Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa announced the implementation of a 40% increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance (CAA) for academic staff in federal universities.

The breakthrough followed negotiations led by the Yayale Ahmed Renegotiation Committee inaugurated in October 2024, which concluded discussions after 14 months.

ASUU argues that state-owned universities covered by the agreement should receive similar implementation to ensure parity in welfare and prevent renewed industrial disputes across the tertiary education sector.