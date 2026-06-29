The clients who hit their number and kept working anyway

There is a particular kind of man I have come to know well.

He is in his late sixties, sometimes past seventy.

He built something real, a company that employs hundreds, that put four children through universities abroad, that turned a name nobody knew into a name people stand up for when he enters a room.

By any measure I can put on paper, he is free. He has more than enough.

His children are capable, several of them trained at schools he could only have dreamed of, ready and quietly impatient to lead.

And he will not let go. He still signs the cheques above a certain figure, which is to say most of them.

He still sits at the head of the table at the Monday meeting, and the meeting does not really begin until he arrives.

His son, who runs operations in title, learned long ago to bring decisions to his father framed as questions, because a decision presented as already made will be reversed on principle.

The man tells me, and he believes it, that he is staying on only until things are stable. Things have been about to become stable for eleven years.

I want to be careful here, because it would be easy and wrong to call this ego. It is something deeper and more Nigerian than that.

For this generation, the business was never a financial asset to be optimised and handed over. It was the answer to where the man came from.

It is the reason the village still calls during festive periods, the reason a dozen relatives have school fees, the reason his own father’s struggle was not wasted.

To step back from it is not to retire. It is to become, in his own mind, a former person.

In a culture where age is meant to bring authority rather than redundancy, handing over while you are still strong feels less like good planning and more like volunteering for the grave.

So he holds on, and he calls it responsibility. The cost of this is rarely visible until it is catastrophic.

The capable son, told one too many times that he is not ready, eventually stops asking and starts his own thing, taking the energy the business needed into a venture down the road.

The daughter who trained in finance and could have professionalised the whole operation drifts into a marriage and a quieter life, because no real seat was ever made for her.

And the structure that should have been built over fifteen unhurried years, the holding company, the shareholders’ agreement, the clear lines of who decides what, never gets built, because building it would mean admitting that one day the founder will not be in the room.

Then one day he is not in the room. And I have watched what happens next more times than I would like.

The empire that one man held together by sheer presence fractures within eighteen months, not because the children are foolish, but because they were never allowed to practise.

Siblings who got along fine while their father lived discover they have no agreed way to disagree.

The company that fed a hundred families becomes the subject of a suit at the High Court, and the lawyers, as ever, do better out of it than the heirs.

Here is the thing I have come to believe, and it is not comfortable. The founder who cannot let go was never actually free.

He built the financial freedom and skipped the only part that makes it mean anything. Freedom is not the size of what you have accumulated.

It is the ability to put it down. A man who cannot leave his own company has not been served by his success.

He has been quietly imprisoned by it, and the cell is one he built and furnished himself.

The honest work in private wealth is not the part people imagine.

It is not the portfolio. It is sitting across from a man at the height of his powers and asking him to imagine the business running well without him, and to begin, while he is still strong and clear, to make that true on purpose.

To build the structure. To let the son make a real decision and live with the outcome. To define what he is for, once he is no longer needed every single day.

That conversation is uncomfortable, and it is years too early by the time most families have it. But it is the actual test of whether a person was ever free, or only ever rich.

The two are not the same thing, though almost everyone I meet has spent a lifetime assuming they are.