How to Share Your Data with Friends & Family in Nigeria on All Mobile Networks in 2026

Your sibling is texting you that they’re out of data. Your mum needs MB to send a voice note. Your friend wants you to sort them out until they recharge. Sound familiar?

Sharing mobile data in Nigeria is something almost everyone does, but knowing the fastest, most reliable way to do it is a different thing entirely. In this blog, we cover three methods:

Using your network’s USSD code to share from your own data balance gifting a fresh data bundle to someone else Using the Tbay app to buy data for anyone on any of the four major networks — without needing airtime, without network restrictions, all from one place.

Whether you’re on MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9mobile — here’s exactly how each option works.

Quick Note: The NCC Harmonised USSD Codes

Before we get into it — something worth knowing. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed all networks to unify their USSD codes. That means *312# now works across MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile as the main code for data services, including sharing and gifting.

This is a big deal because you no longer need to memorise four different codes for four different networks. Dial *312# on any network and follow the menu.

Method 1: Share Your Own Data Using USSD Codes:

How to Share Data on MTN

Option 1 — Quick direct share: Dial *312*RecipientNumber*AmountInMB# Example: *312*08012345678*500# sends 500MB instantly.

Option 2 — Menu-based: Dial *312# → select the data sharing/gifting option → enter recipient’s number → choose amount → confirm.

Key rules:

– Recipient must be on MTN

– You must have at least 100MB remaining in your balance after the transfer

– You can only share specific amounts: 100MB, 200MB, 500MB, 1GB, 2GB, 3GB, 5GB

– Daily cap of 5GB total transfers

For a full breakdown, read our guide on how to share data on MTN.

How to Share Data on Airtel

Airtel’s data sharing is called Me2U (sharing from your balance) and Data Gifting (buying a new bundle for someone).

For Me2U (share from your balance): Dial *312# → select Gifting and Sharing → choose Data Me2U → enter recipient’s Airtel number → enter PIN → confirm.

Default PIN is 1234. Change it for security via *321# → PIN Management.

Key rules:

– Recipient must be on Airtel

– Only from active, paid bundles (not bonus or borrowed data)

– Up to 5 transfers per day

For the complete step-by-step, check our guide on how to share data on Airtel.

How to Share Data on Glo

Option 1 — Direct transfer: Dial *127*RecipientNumber*AmountInMB# and confirm.

Option 2 — Menu-based: Dial *312# → select the data sharing option → follow the prompts. Or dial *321# → select Share Data → enter recipient’s Glo number → confirm.

You can also SMS: send share [RecipientNumber] to 312.

Key rules:

– Recipient must be on Glo

– Default transfer PIN is 00000 — change this immediately for security

– You can share with up to 5 Glo numbers

– Shared data carries the same validity as your original bundle

How to Share Data on 9mobile

Dial *312# on your 9mobile line and follow the prompts for data transfer/gifting.

Key rules:

– Recipient must be on 9mobile

– You need an active data bundle to share from

Method 2: Gift Data

Data gifting is different from sharing. Instead of splitting your own bundle, you’re buying a brand-new data plan for the recipient using your airtime balance. The recipient gets their own standalone bundle with its own validity period.

The same *312# code handles gifting on all four networks — just dial it, navigate to the gifting option, enter the recipient’s number, pick a plan, and confirm. Cost is deducted from your airtime.

Network Gift Data Code How MTN *312# or *321*2# Select gifting option → enter number → pick plan Airtel *312# Select option 14 (Gifting and Sharing) → Gift Data Glo *312# Select option 2 “Gift Data” → enter number → pick plan 9mobile *312# Follow prompts for data gifting

Method 3: Use the Tbay App to Buy Data for Anyone, on Any Network

This is where things get simpler.

With Tbay gift card trading app, there are no network restrictions, no airtime requirements, and no limit on which number you’re buying for. You fund a naira wallet, open the app, and top up data for anyone on MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9mobile — including yourself.

How it works:

Download Tbay from the Google Play Store or App Store Fund your Tbay wallet by selling gift cards Tap “Buy Data” and select the network Enter the recipient’s phone number — any network, any number Choose a data plan and confirm — done

Data lands on the recipient’s line within seconds.

No USSD codes to remember. No airtime balance requirements. No same-network restriction.

Which Method Should You Use?

USSD data sharing — best when you have a large active bundle, the recipient is on the same network, and you want to sort them quickly without opening any app.

Network data gifting — best when you want to buy them a fresh dedicated bundle, you have sufficient airtime, and they’re on the same network.

Tbay — best when the recipient is on a different network, you don’t have airtime to spare, you’re buying for multiple people, or you just want one app that handles data, airtime, and gift cards without friction.