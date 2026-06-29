Healthy diet cost climb to N1,589 per day in April, says NBS

The average cost of maintaining a healthy diet in Nigeria rose to N1,589 per adult per day in April 2026.

The average cost of maintaining a healthy diet in Nigeria rose to N1,589 per adult per day in April 2026.

This is according to the latest Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report showed that the cost increased by 3.12% month-on-month from N1,541 in March 2026 and was 4.74% higher than the N1,518 recorded in April 2025, reflecting sustained increases in food prices across most food groups.

The NBS attributed the monthly increase to higher prices in nearly all food categories, with the exception of starchy staples.

What the report is saying

The NBS said Ekiti, Imo and Bayelsa recorded the highest daily cost of a healthy diet, while Adamawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Akwa Ibom had the lowest costs.

Ekiti recorded the highest average daily healthy diet cost at N2,036, followed by Imo (N2,018) and Bayelsa (N1,909). Adamawa had the lowest cost at N1,143, ahead of the FCT (N1,278) and Akwa Ibom (N1,314).

At the zonal level, the South-East recorded the highest average cost at N1,830 per day, followed by the South-West at N1,753, while the North-East posted the lowest average cost at N1,415.

Animal source foods remained the most expensive component of a healthy diet, accounting for 40% of the total cost while providing only 13% of total calorie requirements. Fruits and vegetables accounted for 16% and 14% of the total cost respectively, despite contributing just 7% and 5% of total calories.

The report added that while prices of starchy staples and oils and fats declined over the past year, all other food groups recorded price increases, pushing up the overall cost of a healthy diet.

More insights

The report also highlighted significant differences in the cost of a healthy diet across urban centres and identified the cheapest food items commonly selected in different parts of the country.

Beans White was identified as the least expensive item in the Legumes, Nuts and Seeds food group in 65% of state sectors, while Palm Oil was the cheapest item in the Oils and Fats category in 62% of state sectors.

Garri White and Maize (White) Grains were the most affordable starchy staples, each accounting for 32% of the least-cost selections across states.

According to the NBS, some food items consistently emerged as the least expensive options across different regions, although price variations meant the overall cost of maintaining a healthy diet differed significantly from one location to another.

What you should know

The Cost of a Healthy Diet measures the minimum amount required to meet recommended daily nutritional needs using locally available foods.

The indicator tracks the least-cost combination of foods that satisfies energy and nutrient requirements for a healthy diet.

It serves as a key benchmark for assessing food affordability and monitoring the impact of food price movements on household welfare.

Rising CoHD figures indicate increasing pressure on household food budgets and highlight the growing challenge of accessing nutritious meals, particularly for low-income households.

Nairametrics reported that Adamawa emerged as Nigeria’s most affordable state for food in May 2026 after recording the lowest prices for more staple food items than any other state.