The NIMC Act 2026: How ‘One Person, One Identity’ will reshape Nigeria’s economy

On 26 June 2026, President Bola Tinubu signed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law.

This new law completely replaces the 2007 NIMC Act, which had been in place for nearly 20 years. Its central purpose is clear: to reset how Nigeria manages identity in a digital age and to strengthen the systems that depend on it.

The core idea is simple: One Person, One Identity, One Number. Your National Identification Number (NIN) becomes increasingly important and central to almost everything you do.

The law designates NIMC as the primary authority for digital identity. It places it at the heart of Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure. As a result, it also connects government databases more effectively, enabling different agencies to share verified information securely.

Your NIN was useful, but the system is fragmented. One agency might have your details while another does not. A person could sometimes slip through with multiple identities or fake documents.

Now, the new law tightens this. It brings tougher penalties — up to a ₦20 million fine for companies and a minimum of 5 years in jail for impersonation, multiple registrations, or unauthorised access. Penalties have gone up dramatically.

The law also requires your NIN for many key services: opening or running a bank account, getting a passport, voter registration, buying or selling land, telecom services, pensions, insurance, tax payments, consumer credit (loans), and most government services.

Special provisions exist for vulnerable people and Nigerians in the diaspora. Privacy is protected too — your data cannot be used without proper consent and legal process.

This matters because the law is built around a simple goal: to make identity more trusted, then use that trust to improve everyday services. With that in mind, let’s look at what this actually means on the ground.

Fintech and e-Commerce growth

This law should help fintech and e-commerce grow faster. Picture a small trader in Kano or a market woman in Lagos who wants to sell her goods online or receive payments through her phone. In the past, signing up for a fintech app like OPay, Moniepoint, or PalmPay could take days.

She had to gather different documents, wait for verification, and sometimes face delays or rejections. With the new system, her single trusted NIN linked to her biometrics makes verification quicker and more reliable. As a result, fintech companies can onboard customers faster.

This means more small businesses can accept digital payments and grow beyond cash-only trading. For e-commerce, A buyer in Abuja can feel safer dealing with a seller in Port Harcourt because both parties’ identities have been properly verified.

This builds trust and encourages more online buying and selling, especially among small and medium businesses that drive significant economic activity in Nigeria.

Easier access to credit and financial services

Access to credit should improve for ordinary Nigerians. Many small traders and entrepreneurs struggle to get loans because they lack traditional collateral or a formal credit history.

Imagine a young man running a small phone accessories shop in Onitsha market. He needs a short-term loan to restock during a busy period. Previously, banks or microfinance institutions found it hard to verify him quickly and assess his risk.

With a strong, unique NIN connected across systems, lenders can see his real identity and transaction history more clearly. As a result, it becomes easier for him to access credit without jumping through too many hoops. Overall, the law promotes financial inclusion by making formal financial services more accessible to the millions of Nigerians who were previously excluded.

Reducing identity fraud and financial crimes

One of the strongest benefits is the fight against fraud and financial crimes. The Minister of Interior gave a real example during the signing: the improved connection between NIMC and immigration databases recently helped arrest several Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders at Katsina airport. In everyday finance, this matters too.

Criminals used to open multiple bank accounts with fake or repeated identities to commit fraud, launder money, or take loans they never intended to repay. With harmonised databases and stricter rules, this becomes much harder. The EFCC and banks can better track activities. In this way, the law creates a safer environment for everyone who does business or handles money digitally.

Attracting local and foreign investment

A reliable digital identity system is like good roads or steady power — it makes the country more attractive for investment. Local fintech companies and e-commerce platforms can scale with more confidence because customer verification is stronger.

Foreign investors looking at Nigeria’s digital economy see this as a positive signal. As a result, the law positions Nigeria better for bigger digital ambitions.

When investors know that user identities are trusted and that transactions can be more secure, they are more willing to invest in payment platforms, digital lending, or e-commerce infrastructure.

Impact on the cost of doing business

For businesses, this law should eventually reduce costs, even if there is some short-term adjustment. Take a fintech company or a bank. Previously, they spent a lot of time and money on manual checks, chasing documents, and dealing with fraud cases. With faster, automated NIN verification, they can process more customers in less time.

A company that used to spend hours verifying one person can now do it in minutes. As a result, this lowers operational costs and frees up resources for growth.

Role in tax collection

The law also supports better tax collection. NIN is now explicitly required for tax payments and administration.

Think of a self-employed plumber in Abuja or a freelance graphic designer in Ibadan. In the past, some people could operate with multiple identities or avoid proper registration. With NIN as a single reliable link, the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) can verify taxpayers more easily and connect them to their bank accounts or business activities.

As a result, this helps reduce tax evasion and ghost registrations. It should not necessarily mean higher taxes, but hopefully it makes the system fairer by bringing more people into the formal net.

Over time, this can increase government revenue without placing an extra burden on existing taxpayers and reinforces the link between identity and taxation.

Looking ahead

The NIMC Act 2026 is a foundational reform. Its main value is clear: it builds trust in identity, and that trust can improve how people work, pay, sell, borrow, and interact with the government.

Full benefits will depend on how well it is implemented — how quickly systems are connected, how user-friendly enrolment remains, and how effectively privacy is protected.

If implemented well, it can help ordinary Nigerians participate more fully in the digital economy while making the country more attractive for serious investment.