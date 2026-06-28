Top 10 states to buy cheap food in Nigeria

Adamawa emerged as Nigeria's most affordable state for food in May 2026 after recording the lowest prices for more staple food items than any other state

Adamawa emerged as Nigeria’s most affordable state for food in May 2026 after recording the lowest prices for more staple food items than any other state, according to an analysis of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Selected Food Prices report.

The analysis examined prices for 38 food commodities tracked by the NBS and ranked states according to the number of times they recorded the country’s lowest retail price. To reflect everyday household spending, the ranking gives greater weight to commonly consumed staples such as rice, beans, garri, maize, bread, tomatoes, onions, vegetable oil, yam, eggs, meat and fish.

The findings suggest that while food inflation has eased considerably from a year ago, affordability remains uneven across the country, with northern states continuing to dominate markets for low-cost staple foods.

Compared with May 2025, several of Nigeria’s most consumed food items became significantly cheaper.

Brown beans recorded the largest annual decline, falling 43.6%, followed by yellow garri (39.8%), white garri (39.4%), white beans (36.4%), white maize (32.9%) and fresh onions (26.6%). Broken local rice declined 14.3%, imported long-grain rice fell 13.8%, wheat flour dropped 12.3%, while local short-grain rice declined 9.1%.

However, protein and fresh produce remained under pressure. Frozen Titus fish recorded the highest annual increase of 27.4%, followed by chicken feet (14.3%), tomatoes (12.1%), crayfish (11.5%), fresh catfish (9.0%), carrots (8.8%), fresh ginger (7.3%), frozen mackerel (6.8%) and fresh tilapia (6.1%).

Against this backdrop, the following states emerged as Nigeria’s most affordable markets for commonly consumed food items.

10. Nasarawa

Nasarawa completed the top 10 after recording the country’s lowest onion prices.

Fresh onions sold for N850, compared with the national average of N1,180.01, making them approximately 28% cheaper.

Several other states recorded the lowest national price for at least one commodity.

Lagos offered the cheapest Semovita at N1,777.15, Kano recorded the lowest price for Irish potatoes at N1,289.70, Bayelsa offered the lowest-priced crayfish at N6,608.57, Kebbi recorded the cheapest smoked fish at N3,775.02, while Kogi posted the lowest price for goat meat at N4,036.66.

9. Abia

Despite ranking among the more expensive states for several commodities, Abia recorded Nigeria’s cheapest palm oil.

Palm oil sold for N2,025.75 per 75cl bottle, about 15% below the national average of N2,396.62.

8. Sokoto

Sokoto ranked eighth by offering Nigeria’s cheapest beef and fresh tilapia.

Boneless beef sold for N5,833.67, compared with the national average of N7,171.41, representing a saving of almost 19%.

Fresh tilapia cost N3,812.22, around 35% below the national average of N5,894.84.

7. Jigawa

Jigawa stood out because of affordable yam and poultry products.

Yam tubers sold for N1,988.77, roughly 15% below the national average of N2,347.09, while chicken feet cost N2,523.12, about 37% lower than the national average of N4,006.07.

6. Bauchi

Bauchi ranked sixth after recording the lowest prices for local short-grain rice and roasted groundnuts.

Local short-grain rice sold for N1,570.72, about 18% below the national average of N1,905.43, while roasted groundnuts cost N2,200, compared with the national average of N2,600.22.

5. Ekiti

Ekiti emerged as one of the most affordable states for household cooking essentials.

Fresh tomatoes sold for N1,017, approximately 35% lower than the national average of N1,560.56.

Unsliced bread cost N1,065.23, around 34% below the national average of N1,609.30.

The state also recorded the country’s cheapest Three Crown evaporated milk at N807.41.

4. Yobe

Yobe ranked fourth by offering the country’s cheapest cereal-based processed foods.

Sliced bread sold for N1,026.70, roughly 39% below the national average of N1,687.18.

Imported long-grain rice cost N1,830.60, about 18.5% below the national average of N2,245.70.

Wheat flour sold for N3,090.10, representing a 16% discount from the national average of N3,672.94.

3. Plateau

Plateau secured third position largely because of its exceptionally low prices for garri and eggs.

White garri sold for N521.10 per kilogram, around 36% below the national average of N813.24.

Individual eggs cost N245.56, compared with the national average of N261.14, while sweet potatoes sold for N480.38, almost 44% cheaper than the national average of N862.25.

The state also recorded Nigeria’s lowest average egg prices.

2. Taraba

Taraba ranks second due to its dominance in two of Nigeria’s most important protein staples—beans.

Brown beans sold for N760 per kilogram, compared with the national average of N1,344.93, representing a 43.5% discount.

White beans also cost N760, about 41% below the national average of N1,297.18.

Yellow garri, another major staple, sold for N525, compared with the national average of N865.41, making it nearly 39% cheaper.

Taraba also recorded the country’s lowest prices for frozen chicken (N4,510) and Peak evaporated milk (N870).

1. Adamawa

Adamawa ranks as Nigeria’s most affordable state for household food staples.

The state recorded the country’s lowest prices for six key commodities, including white maize at N400 per kilogram, compared with the national average of N815.83, making it about 51% cheaper.

Broken local rice sold for N1,350.42 per kilogram, around 39% below the national average of N2,208.08.

Groundnut oil cost N2,200 per 75cl bottle against the national average of N3,113.05, while ripe plantain sold for N1,680, about 24% lower than the national average of N2,210.24.

The state also offered the cheapest chicken wings at N3,454 and frozen Titus fish at N7,000, reinforcing its position as Nigeria’s most affordable food market.

What the rankings reveal

The NBS data suggests that food affordability in Nigeria remains closely linked to agricultural production and proximity to food-growing regions.

Northern states dominated the rankings, accounting for the majority of locations where consumers could purchase staple foods at the lowest prices. This reflects lower farm-gate costs, shorter supply chains, and greater availability of grains, legumes, livestock, and fresh produce.

Meanwhile, southern states appeared less frequently among the cheapest markets, with only Ekiti and Abia making the list. Higher transportation costs, urban demand pressures, and more complex distribution networks likely contribute to higher retail food prices in many southern markets.

Although the ranking does not measure overall cost of living, it provides a broad indication of where households could access the lowest prices across a diverse basket of food items in May 2026. As food inflation remains one of Nigeria’s biggest economic challenges, the distribution of cheapest food prices highlights the importance of agricultural productivity, logistics, and regional market integration in improving food affordability nationwide.