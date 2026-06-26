The LASEMA has recovered nine dead bodies and rescued 27 persons alive following the completion of search, rescue and recovery operations at the site of a collapsed two-storey building in Alakija, Satellite Town, Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered nine dead bodies and rescued 27 persons alive following the completion of search, rescue and recovery operations at the site of a collapsed two-storey building in Alakija, Satellite Town, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by LASEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Afolabi Olawale, on Friday, June 26, 2026, where he noted that the agency immediately activated its emergency response teams.

The agency said the building collapse occurred at about 11.37 am on Old Ojo Road, Alakija, with emergency responders from the Ijegun-Egba Fire Station arriving at the scene at 11.49 am.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after a similar building collapse was reported in Port Harcourt, where one person was reported dead.

According to the statement, the Sharks Response Team from Lekki Base and Alpha Cobra Squad from Onipanu arrived at the scene within 40 minutes alongside other emergency responders.

What they are saying

LASEMA said several emergency agencies participated in the search, rescue and recovery operations, providing support to trapped victims and ensuring the safe completion of the exercise.

LASEMA said all 27 rescued victims received immediate pre-hospital care from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) before being taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The agency said the fatalities included four adults confirmed dead before emergency responders arrived and five additional victims recovered during the rescue operation, including a two-year-old girl.

LASEMA stated that the remains were handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit for identification and release to their families.

The agency said the successful completion of the rescue operation was achieved through the coordinated efforts of various emergency responders.

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Olawale stated that emergency responders involved in the operation included the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASAMBUS and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

Other agencies involved were the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Red Cross and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

LASEMA said its heavy-duty excavator complemented two excavators deployed by CCECC, allowing responders to safely access trapped victims and complete the operation.

The agency noted that rescue operations ended at about 4:00 am on Friday after responders reached ground zero.

It added that the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry provided strategic oversight throughout the operation.

LASEMA said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed LASBCA to immediately assess the structural integrity of adjoining buildings and enforce compliance with building regulations in the area.

What you should know

Building collapses have been repeatedly reported in different parts of Lagos, with several incidents resulting in heavy casualties.

In December 2023, Nairametrics reported the collapse of a two-storey building along Herbert Macaulay Way in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos, which resulted in the death of at least three people, including a 12-year-old boy and two middle-aged individuals.

It was revealed that LASBCA had issued evacuation notices several times before the incident, and all original occupants had moved out of the building.

LASEMA has urged residents to promptly report distressed buildings to LASBCA or through its toll-free emergency lines, 112 and 767, to help prevent similar incidents.

The agency expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery