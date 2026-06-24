Nigeria’s current challenges did not emerge overnight.

Rising insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment, weak infrastructure, declining public trust, and institutional weaknesses are warning signs that demand urgent attention.

More importantly, many of these challenges are self-inflicted, resulting from decades of poor policy choices, weak governance, corruption, policy inconsistency, and a persistent failure of policy implementation.

Perhaps the greatest missed opportunity occurred during the oil boom of the 1970s. As oil revenues surged, Nigeria found itself awash with wealth and optimism. It was a period when the country had a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth and national prosperity.

Instead of using the windfall to diversify the economy, strengthen institutions, and invest in productive sectors, the country became increasingly dependent on oil. Agriculture, once the backbone of the economy and the largest employer of labour, was neglected, while manufacturing remained largely dependent on imported machinery, technology, and raw materials.

The era was characterized by a mindset that oil wealth would last indefinitely. One statement from that period has remained etched in the nation’s memory: “Money is not our problem; how to spend it is our problem.”

While it reflected the confidence of the time, it also revealed a dangerous complacency. Nigeria embarked on ambitious projects, and even extended assistance to other African nations. While such support was commendable, insufficient attention was paid to building a resilient domestic economy capable of sustaining future generations.

By the late 1970s, Nigeria had effectively become a mono-product economy, heavily reliant on crude oil exports. The neglect of agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, and other non-oil sectors left the nation vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices and laid the foundation for many of the economic difficulties that persist today.

The consequences are evident. Despite earning enormous oil revenues over several decades, millions of Nigerians continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment, poor public services, inadequate infrastructure, and limited economic opportunities. Insecurity has become one of the most visible manifestations of these failures.

Yet insecurity itself is not merely a security problem; it is often a symptom of deeper economic and governance challenges. Military operations can suppress threats, but guns alone cannot create jobs, reduce poverty, restore public confidence, strengthen institutions, or provide hope to a growing population.

To be fair, recent reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidy, the floating of the naira, and ongoing tax reforms represent difficult but necessary steps toward correcting long-standing structural distortions in the economy. While these measures have imposed short-term hardship on citizens and businesses, they are intended to create a more sustainable economic foundation.

However, reforms alone are not enough. More must be done both by the current administration and successive governments to improve security, strengthen institutions, tackle corruption, expand infrastructure, promote industrialization, improve healthcare and education, raise living standards, enhance the ease of doing business, and create meaningful employment opportunities.

History teaches that nations rarely fail suddenly. Decline often begins with ignored warning signs, weak institutions, poor leadership, and the mistaken belief that natural resources, population size, or strategic importance guarantee success. They do not.

Nigeria possesses immense potential, but potential alone is not enough. Natural resources cannot replace good governance, and oil wealth cannot substitute for a productive and diversified economy. Sustainable development requires strong institutions, economic diversification, accountability, effective implementation, discipline, and visionary leadership.

Nigeria is not a failed nation. But neither is it too big to fail. The warning signs are before us, and urgent action is needed. The choices we make today will determine whether future generations inherit a prosperous and stable nation or continue paying the price for opportunities lost decades ago. Nigeria’s future remains bright, but only if we confront today’s realities with courage, honesty, and an unwavering commitment to meaningful action.