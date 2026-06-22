RMB Nigeria Asset Management Limited (RMBN AM) has received a two-notch credit rating upgrade to ‘A+’ for its RMBN Money Market Fund from Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s leading rating agency. The upgrade reflects the Fund’s high-quality asset base, strong liquidity profile and disciplined risk management approach, and reinforces its position as a credible money market […]

RMB Nigeria Asset Management Limited (RMBN AM) has received a two-notch credit rating upgrade to ‘A+’ for its RMBN Money Market Fund from Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s leading rating agency.

The upgrade reflects the Fund’s high-quality asset base, strong liquidity profile and disciplined risk management approach, and reinforces its position as a credible money market investment option in Nigeria’s evolving market environment.

Kike Mesubi, CEO of RMB Nigeria Asset Management, said the upgrade affirms the strength and consistency of the Fund’s investment approach.

“This upgrade is a strong endorsement of the quality, discipline and consistency that underpin how we manage the Fund. Our focus remains on preserving capital, delivering competitive returns and maintaining a prudent approach to risk management,” said Mesubi.

The Fund has consistently ranked among the top performers in its category, despite tighter market conditions and moderating yields.

“The priority has always been to balance return and risk in a way that serves our clients over the long term. This recognition reinforces the Fund’s ability to deliver competitive and consistent returns through different market cycles,” she said.

Mesubi said the upgrade also provides a platform for RMBN AM to deepen investor confidence and continue strengthening its asset management offering.

“We are proud of the progress reflected in this rating upgrade, but we see it as part of a longer journey. We will continue to draw on our global network, governance framework and local market expertise to support clients and grow the Fund responsibly,” she said.

RMB Nigeria Asset Management is part of the FirstRand Group and combines local market insight with international best practice. Its asset management capability is underpinned by experienced leadership, a strong governance culture and a track record of consistent performance.