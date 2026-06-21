U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer will resign, citing growing political pressure over his handling of immigration and energy policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer will resign, citing growing political pressure over his handling of immigration and energy policy.

Trump made the remark in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, June 21, as speculation intensified over Starmer’s future following recent political developments within the ruling Labour Party.

The comments come amid reports that senior Labour figures are increasingly questioning Starmer’s leadership after a series of political setbacks and growing internal dissent.

However, as of the time of filing this report, neither the Prime Minister nor his office had officially reacted to the claim.

What Trump is saying

Trump criticised Starmer’s record in office and suggested his departure was imminent.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom.”

“He failed badly on two very important subjects — IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!).”

“I wish him well!”

Trump’s comments followed reports that Labour politicians have intensified pressure on the prime minister after political rival Andy Burnham secured a parliamentary victory that reignited debate about the party’s future direction.

More insights

British media reports indicate that discussions about Starmer’s future have intensified within government circles in recent days amid growing pressure on the Labour leader.

The BBC reported that signs are growing that Starmer could announce a timetable for his departure as early as Monday.

Several government insiders reportedly believe the prime minister is weighing options for an orderly transition.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle acknowledged that political developments have moved rapidly over the past 48 hours.

Despite the speculation, Starmer has consistently maintained that he intends to remain in office and would resist any leadership challenge.

The shift in sentiment among some Labour officials has fueled uncertainty over the party’s leadership ahead of key political and policy decisions.

The uncertainty surrounding Starmer’s future has also sparked debate over who could assume key positions in a potential new Labour administration led by Andy Burnham.

One of the major questions dominating discussions is who Burnham would appoint as Chancellor if he becomes Prime Minister.

Recent speculation had centred on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood as leading contenders for the role.

However, reports suggest Mahmood is now expected to remain Home Secretary if Burnham takes over the leadership.

The prospect of Miliband becoming Chancellor has reportedly caused concern among Labour MPs on the party’s right wing, who view such a move as a significant shift to the left.

A senior minister told the BBC that appointing Miliband could anger as many as 100 Labour MPs from the outset, while Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham has publicly urged Burnham not to hand him the position.

What you should know

Starmer officially became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on July 5, 2024, following a landslide victory in the general election.

In April 2020, he was elected as the Leader of the Labour Party, succeeding Jeremy Corbyn.

Keir was elected a Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras in May 2015.