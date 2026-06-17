Nigeria agrees to pay a floating interest rate, based on global rates plus around 4 per cent. The bank, in turn, collects all the returns from those naira bonds, including interest and any changes in their value.

In March 2026, the Nigerian government secured fast approval from the National Assembly for a major $5 billion financing arrangement with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), one of the biggest banks in the United Arab Emirates.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration presented this as a smart way to access dollars at a lower cost to refinance expensive debts and fund key infrastructure projects.

But the deal has sparked debate and concern, especially after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued strong warnings about its risks.

Many ordinary Nigerians are asking: What exactly is this deal? Will it help the country or create bigger problems later? It is important to understand what makes this agreement different.

This is not a straightforward loan. It is a complex financial product known as a Total Return Swap (TRS). Imagine Nigeria handing over a large stack of its own government bonds (promises to repay in naira) to the Abu Dhabi bank as security. These bonds are worth about $6.65 billion — more than the $5 billion Nigeria receives. In exchange, the bank provides dollars right away.

Nigeria agrees to pay a floating interest rate, based on global rates plus around 4 per cent. The bank, in turn, collects all the returns from those naira bonds, including interest and any changes in their value.

The arrangement lasts up to 6 years, with the option to review or exit after 3 years. Money will come in stages rather than all at once.

However, there is a catch: if the value of the naira bonds falls—perhaps because the naira weakens against the dollar or local interest rates rise—Nigeria must quickly pay extra dollars to top up the security. This is called a margin call. If a margin call occurs, Nigeria could be forced to use its limited foreign reserves, putting immediate pressure on government finances. Margin calls can force the country to divert funds suddenly, cutting other essential spending or intensifying existing budget stress at the wrong moment.

The Nigerian government says the dollars will help pay off costly local debts that carry very high interest rates and support important projects such as roads, ports, power plants, and other infrastructure needed for the 2026 budget. Normal international bonds for Nigeria have been costing 7-8 per cent or even higher.

This swap offers a chance to get dollars more cheaply in the short term without flooding the global market with new Nigerian bonds. The benefits are clear on paper. It provides quick cash to replace expensive naira loans that charge double-digit interest. This could free up money for real development instead of just paying interest. The deal also taps into money from the UAE, which is keen to invest more across Africa. It avoids putting too much pressure on local banks and businesses, which often struggle when the government borrows heavily inside Nigeria.

If things go well — if the naira stabilizes, the economy grows thanks to ongoing reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidies and changes to forex policy, and projects deliver results — Nigeria could come out ahead.

However, the deal carries notable risks. The IMF and many analysts have loud alarms. The biggest issue is the mismatch between naira security and dollar obligations. Nigeria’s economy is vulnerable to currency swings. A sharp fall in the naira could trigger margin calls, forcing the country to use scarce dollars when it needs them most — during an oil price drop or political tension. These extra demands can make a bad situation worse. They are “procyclical,” meaning they hit hardest exactly when the country is already weak.

The complex nature of the deal also makes it hard for the public and even some lawmakers to fully understand the total costs and dangers. Critics say the approval process was too fast with limited detailed debate, reducing transparency. There is also concern about hidden liabilities.

While it may look like clever financing now, big losses could suddenly appear on the books later, pushing Nigeria’s already heavy public debt — over $110 billion — even higher. Relying on sophisticated tools instead of addressing basic problems, such as collecting taxes more efficiently or cutting waste, could become a dangerous habit.

Nigeria is not alone in trying this. Angola signed a $1 billion Total Return Swap with JPMorgan in 2024 and faced margin calls when market conditions turned against it. Senegal has used several similar swaps worth about $1.3 billion, which saved it some interest costs compared to regular bonds. However, the IMF still questioned the lack of openness and the risks involved in those cases, too.

Is this a Good Deal for Nigeria? This swap is like a strong painkiller — it can bring short-term relief when options are few, but it does not cure the underlying illness. If the government spends wisely on projects that create jobs, improve power supply, and boost the economy, and if it maintains transparency and builds reserves to handle potential margin calls, the deal could support growth and help everyday Nigerians.

However, the risks are significant. Without public disclosure of terms, planning for worst-case scenarios, and close monitoring of fund use, this could add to debt pressures. Nigeria faces real challenges: high debt service, infrastructure needs, and expensive borrowing. Turning to creative but risky tools highlights the country’s difficult position.

The best way forward would combine this financing with stronger reforms, better revenue collection, more genuine investments, and clear accountability. Nigerians deserve answers about where the money will go and what safeguards are in place if things go wrong. As the deal moves forward, close oversight by lawmakers, the media, and citizens will be essential to ensure real benefits, not future regrets.