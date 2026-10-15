Government debt is swallowing the money Nigerian businesses need to grow

Nigeria’s banks have rarely been in better health. They have just been recapitalised, they are posting some of the largest profits in their history, and they are full of cash.

Nigeria’s banks have rarely been in better health. They have just been recapitalised, they are posting some of the largest profits in their history, and they are full of cash.

In the same country, at the same moment, a business with a real order and a sound plan can rarely get a loan, and when it can, the price is punishing.

Both things are true at once, and the reason they are true together is close to the heart of why a trillion-dollar economy remains out of reach.

How can a banking system be this rich while the economy it serves is this starved? The answer is not a shortage of money. Nigeria has quietly built a system that would rather lend its money to the government than to the businesses meant to make the country rich.

This is stranger than the complaint we usually hear that interest rates are too high, and it is not only the banks. The banks do it, the pension funds do it, the insurers do it: each finds the government easier and safer to finance than a business, and each, on its own terms, is right.

The sum of all those sensible choices is a country whose savings pile up behind the state while its businesses go unfunded. The result, more than any single interest rate, is a country that cannot get its own money to its own businesses. What follows is how that happened, and why it matters.

Start with the number everyone watches. In September, the central bank cut its policy rate to 23%, and the headlines read it as the price of money falling. But the policy rate is not the price of money in Nigeria. Ask a business what it actually pays to borrow and the answer is 30% to 46%, if a bank will lend at all, while a saver earns about 8%. The rate the central bank announces and the rate a business is charged are two different worlds, and it is the second that decides whether anything gets built.

Behind that price sits a deeper fact: Nigeria’s banks lend strikingly little to the real economy. All their loans to every business and household together come to around 13% of the size of the economy, against about 20% across the rest of Sub–Saharan Africa and near 90% in South Africa.

A system that lends its whole productive economy the equivalent of an eighth of national output is not financing growth; it is sitting beside it. And the little it lends goes to a narrow few: fewer than one in twenty of the country’s roughly 40 million small and medium businesses have a bank loan, and such firms share about 1% of all credit. The firms that employ most Nigerians run on the owner’s savings, family money and informal lenders at punishing rates, starved of the one thing they need, other people’s capital put to work.

There is nothing wicked or lazy or unpatriotic in this. The banks are simply being rational. For a Nigerian bank, no borrower offers the government’s combination of advantages. It pays about 18% to 19% on its own paper, which a bank can treat as certain to be repaid because it is owed in naira.

Lending to it requires no collateral and little assessment, and under the rules banks live by it carries almost no risk weight. Set that beside a loan to a manufacturer, which can default, has to be assessed, and ties up capital for years. Why take the second when the first pays nearly as much for none of the trouble? So, newly recapitalised and full of cash, the banks did the rational thing. They lent to the state.

You can see the choice in the banks’ own accounts. At the largest lenders, loans to businesses and households come to only about a fifth to a quarter of total assets; the rest sits largely in government securities, cash and placements, some of it needed for liquidity and safety, much of it simply where the banks would rather be.

At some of the biggest, holdings of government securities now rival or even exceed the entire loan book. And the banks are not straining for profit: each of the largest earned between about N90 billion and N360 billion in profit before tax in the first quarter of 2026 alone.

There is a hard lesson in this about the recent reform. Nigeria made its banks raise fresh capital, on the theory that stronger banks would lend more. But capital is only the capacity to lend, not a reason to. Offered the same easy and lucrative government paper, the banks largely turned their new capital into more of it. A better capitalised bank, it turns out, is not the same thing as a better financed economy. The central bank’s own Governor has said as much, noting that banks placed the capital they raised in government securities rather than in loans to enterprises.

There is a second half to this, and it is only fair to state it. Even a bank that wanted to lend to the productive economy would often find it hard. A great many Nigerian businesses cannot easily be lent to: they keep no reliable accounts, hold no title a bank can take as security, and have no credit record a lender can check. So two problems feed each other. Banks prefer the government because it is easy and safe to lend to, and much of the real economy is genuinely difficult to lend to. The result is the same, capital pooling where it is comfortable and avoiding where it is needed, but any cure has to treat both halves.

The rules deepen the pull. Under the cash reserve requirement, banks must lodge a large share of every deposit, 45%, with the central bank, out of reach of lending. Government paper takes much of the rest. What finally reaches a business, after carrying the real cost of risk, assessment and years of waiting, is the costly remainder. Given all that, the real surprise is that any credit reaches the productive economy at all.

Nothing shows this more plainly than the pension funds, where a country keeps its most patient money, the retirement savings of its workers built up over decades. Nigeria’s pension pool has grown to about N31.8 trillion. More than half of it, around N17.8 trillion, is lent to the same borrower as everything else, the federal government.

If even the long term savings of the nation flow to the state rather than to the businesses that would grow it, the trouble is not one bank’s caution or one quarter’s interest rates but the shape of the whole system, in which a bank finds government debt simpler to judge than a loan to an unfamiliar firm, and a pension fund finds it simpler to hold than a stake in an unlisted company. Each is acting faithfully for the people whose money it keeps. The sum is a country that funds its government handsomely and its producers barely at all.

This is why the pattern matters so much for the trillion-dollar ambition. A trillion dollars is built when businesses invest: a new production line, a bigger factory, a cold store, a second branch, a first serious machine. It does not come from a government spending more, or from banks and funds clipping coupons on its debt.

Investment on that scale needs capital that is affordable, available, and patient. Nigeria’s credit is none of the three. It is too dear to make most investments pay, too scarce to reach most firms, and too short to fund anything that takes years to build. A financial system that would rather lend to the state will not easily finance the industries a trillion-dollar economy is made of.

I see this from the other side of the table. As an investor in Nigerian businesses, I spend almost as much time on whether a good company can be financed at all as on whether it is any good. The debt on offer, when it is on offer, is usually too dear and too short to build anything with, so equity is forced to do work that a bank elsewhere would share.

That is why patient capital that shares the risk, equity, guarantees, longer tenors, is not a luxury here; it is often the only thing that gets a business built. And it is why the pension and insurance pools matter beyond their size: turned even partly towards production, they could change what is fundable in this country. The constraint was never only the supply of good businesses, though Nigeria needs more of those too. It is a financial system that has scarcely learned to find and back the ones it already has.

Ordering banks to lend will not fix this; it only pushes credit at businesses without making them safer to lend to. Forcing rates down by decree will not fix it either. The real goal is narrower and harder: a financial system that can find a viable business, judge it, and fund it in the form it actually needs.

Much of the machinery for the judging already exists and needs deepening, not inventing: a national registry where a firm can pledge movable assets, its equipment, stock or receivables, not only land; credit bureaus a bank can use to check a borrower it has never met; and the transaction trails mobile money now leaves, which begin to let a lender see a trader’s real cash flow. The gap is reach and enforcement: most small firms sit in none of these systems, and a lender that does take security still struggles to enforce it in court. And because not every business should carry debt, the capital must come in more shapes than a loan, equity, leasing, and guarantees that share the risk, which is work for investors and development finance, not banks alone.

It also means long-term money. Banks, by their nature, borrow short, through deposits savers can withdraw at any time, so they cannot safely lend long. The patient capital that builds a factory has to come from pools that are themselves long term, the pension and insurance funds and deeper capital markets.

That pool exists, as we have seen; the task is to turn it towards production rather than the state. There are tentative signs of movement: in the three months to August 2026, the central bank’s monetary data show credit to the government easing while credit to business crept up. It is at most a start, set against a gap measured in decades.

The savings to begin building a trillion-dollar economy already exist inside Nigeria, in the deposits of its banks and the retirement accounts of its workers. But savings do not become factories on their own. They have to meet businesses worth backing, firms with real accounts, real prospects and real governance, and a financial system able to tell which those are and to fund them. Too few such businesses exist, and too little of the money goes looking for them.

No one needs to starve the state of credit; every government must borrow. The goal is simply to make financing production a credible bet alongside it. A trillion-dollar economy will not be built by stronger banks and bigger pension funds alone. It will be built when Nigeria learns to turn its own savings into what its economy is still missing: productive capacity, and not just more claims on the government.

One in a series exploring whether, and how, Nigeria can become a one trillion-dollar economy.