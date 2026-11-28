By Dr Oluwaseun Abiola Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set out why Nigeria is building a healthcare economy. He counted the progress on the supply side: more than ₦24 billion in tax and tariff waivers approved for 75 manufacturers between January 2025 and June 2026, 10 factories for priority health products under way, and […]

By Dr Oluwaseun Abiola

Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set out why Nigeria is building a healthcare economy.

He counted the progress on the supply side: more than ₦24 billion in tax and tariff waivers approved for 75 manufacturers between January 2025 and June 2026, 10 factories for priority health products under way, and local production of more than 10 million mosquito nets a year at full scale.

Then he turned to the buyer. Better purchasing arrangements, he wrote, can turn the country’s growing demand into “predictable orders for manufacturers” while helping public funds go further. He named Medipool as the institution established to do that work.

That sentence carries the heart of the matter. A manufacturer weighing a new production line asks a plain question before any other: who will buy what I make, in what quantity, and for how long? The waivers he described lower the cost of building the line. Whether that line runs at capacity depends on the orders behind it.

I saw this up close during the COVID-19 pandemic response. Nigeria had to find critical medical supplies in a world market where every buyer was bidding against every other. Those who could put their orders together were served first. Those who could not, waited. Some survived, others did not.

Today most medicines in our public system are bought in small lots: a primary health centre here, a general hospital there, each placing its own order. Several States have done better. Through their drug management agencies, they have pooled orders within their own borders and proved that the approach works.

Still, no single State is big enough to change a manufacturer’s mind about building or scaling a factory. Seen from the factory floor, Nigeria, among the largest health markets in Africa, appears as a crowd of small customers, none able to promise a return order.

All of us pay the price for this. A facility buying alone pays more for less, waits longer, and carries the whole loss when a delivery is late or a product is poor. The patient pays last, at the dispensing counter, when the medicine is missing from the shelf or costs more than the family can afford.

The remedy is familiar to anyone who has shopped in a Nigerian market. Traders who join their neighbours to buy rice by the bag pay less for every cup they sell, and the wholesaler keeps their bags ready each week because the order is certain. Pooled purchasing applies that logic at national scale.

Many small, uncertain orders become a single large and steady one. Suppliers compete for it. Prices can come down. Quality is checked at the source, and monitored. The manufacturer gains what has been missing: an order book to plan against. This is what market shaping means in practice. A buyer of sufficient size gives the market a clear signal of what is needed, to what standard and in what volume.

The approach has a long record. For more than 40 years, the Pan American Health Organization’s Revolving Fund has bought vaccines on behalf of countries across the Americas, and PAHO reports that those countries would otherwise have paid at least 75% more for the region’s 13 most-used routine vaccines.

The Global Fund’s Pooled Procurement Mechanism managed about US$1.02 billion in orders in 2025 for programmes in 81 countries. On our own continent, the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism led by Africa CDC became a full continental programme in October, with 89 manufacturers from 15 African countries already registered. Africa CDC’s Director of Manufacturing, Dr Skhumbuzo Ngozwana, put it in a single line: “Manufacturing builds capacity, APPM creates the market.”

Three questions decide whether pooled demand can do the same for Nigeria, and I would ask them in your place. The first is whether incentives and orders arrive together. A tariff waiver makes a factory cheaper to build; a large buyer, clear about quality and clear about what it will need, fills its production schedule.

The second is payment. Manufacturers rightly say that an order is worth the payment behind it. Pooling places that question in one contract, where it can be settled once and enforced, and spares suppliers the work of chasing each facility.

The third is price. The lowest price on a given day is one of four tests. A buyer that chased only today’s cheapest offer could fill every shelf from abroad and leave Nigerian lines idle, a false economy we cannot afford. Quality, steady supply and our capacity to make our own medicines all carry weight. A clinic buying alone must take what is in front of it. A pooled buyer can weigh all four.

This is the work we were set up to do. The Federal Executive Council approved Medipool as a market shaping tool and Nigeria’s first Government Group Purchasing Organisation, a partnership between government and the private sector. Our role is demand aggregation, which means bringing together the medicine needs of health facilities so they can be bought as one. We work alongside Federal, State and Local governments, development partners, manufacturers and financiers, and we depend on the people who already hold the system up: the pharmacist who dispenses and the regulator who assures quality.

Manufacturers will ask whether they will be paid on time, and the answer has to be written into the contract from the first order. States will ask what becomes of the drug management agencies and Central Medical Stores they have built. Those agencies remain the backbone of supply within their borders; Medipool adds national scale to what they already do, and each State joins at its own pace.

As the Basic Health Care Provision Fund strengthens primary care and health insurance reaches more Nigerians, the country will spend more public money on medicines and consumables. Every naira should go further, and as much of it as possible should build industry at home. Spent in small lots, that money can do neither. Pooled, it shapes a market.

We are here to work with the people already in the system, and we will be judged by results. Our aim is simple: that the medicine is on the shelf, that it is genuine, and that it costs less than it would have. The work in front of us is practical: knowing what facilities will need, holding to standards, working with each State at its own pace, and sitting down with manufacturers to hear what they need in order to plan. The President wrote that Nigerians will judge these reforms by the care they can obtain and afford. We accept that test.

Picture what follows when Nigeria buys as one market. A Nigerian factory runs a second shift because its order book is full for years ahead. A health facility in a rural local government holds the same quality-assured medicines as a teaching hospital. A factory needs an order book. A health facility needs medicines it can trust, at a price the system can afford. They are a single problem seen from two ends, and Nigeria will solve it from both.

Dr Oluwaseun Abiola is the Founder/Chairman of Medipool Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s market shaping tool and first Nationally approved Group Purchasing Organisation.