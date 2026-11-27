The latest Smart Centres Index 14 has delivered an uncomfortable message for Nigeria and the wider Sub-Saharan region: no Sub-Saharan African country features in the index published today. In a world where technology and innovation are increasingly shaping economic power, this absence should be a wake-up call. There are international rankings we celebrate, and there […]

The latest Smart Centres Index 14 has delivered an uncomfortable message for Nigeria and the wider Sub-Saharan region: no Sub-Saharan African country features in the index published today.

In a world where technology and innovation are increasingly shaping economic power, this absence should be a wake-up call.

There are international rankings we celebrate, and there are those we ought to sit with, reflect on and confront honestly. The release of the Smart Centres Index 14 belongs firmly in the latter category.

Nigeria is missing. Indeed, Sub-Saharan Africa is entirely absent.

This is more than a ranking. It is a reflection of our position in an increasingly competitive global economy where cities, countries and institutions are competing to attract talent, capital, technology, research and the businesses that will shape the next industrial revolution and drive their economy.

The uncomfortable question is not whether Nigeria has talent, ambition or entrepreneurial energy. We clearly do. The question is whether we have built the institutional, economic operating system and technological architecture required to turn these assets into globally competitive innovation centres.

The Smart Centres Index assesses centres through three critical dimensions: Innovation Support, Creative Intensity and Delivery Capability. Together, they tell a powerful story about what makes a place competitive in the emerging technology economy.

And Nigeria has some serious work to do.

Innovation Support: Talent alone is not enough

Nigeria is a country of extraordinary entrepreneurial resilience. From fintech to digital commerce, Nigerians have demonstrated an ability to develop solutions, challenge established business models and build companies that attract international attention.

But innovation does not thrive on resilience alone.

It requires reliable electricity, digital infrastructure, research institutions, access to capital and opportunities, regulatory certainty, intellectual property protection, specialist skills and an environment where businesses can experiment, grow and commercialise ideas.

Our challenge is that too many Nigerian innovators must spend their energy navigating structural barriers rather than building their businesses.

We should be asking difficult questions. Can our universities consistently commercialise research? Can technology startups access patient capital? Can innovators move from prototype to production? Can businesses scale without infrastructure costs becoming a structural disadvantage?

We must distinguish between the success of individual Nigerian entrepreneurs and the strength of Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

The objective should be to build a system where success is repeatable – not exceptional!

Creative Intensity: We have the ideas, but where is the ecosystem?

Nigeria is arguably one of Africa’s most culturally and creatively influential countries. Our music, film, fashion, entertainment, technology and entrepreneurial culture demonstrate the power of Nigerian creativity.

But creative intensity is more than the presence of creative people. It is the concentration of talent, research, technology firms, investment, institutions, networks and commercial opportunities that allows ideas to grow, interact and generate economic value.

Our assets remain fragmented.

Universities are often disconnected from industry. Research is insufficiently commercialised. Technology businesses, investors, government and academia do not collaborate at the scale required – this is beyond events in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna etc. Our cities have not fully developed specialised innovation clusters that connect talent, infrastructure, capital and markets.

Imagine Lagos as a globally competitive fintech, Delta and Akwa Ibom as a centre for AI and data centre; Abuja as a centre for govtech, policy innovation and digital public infrastructure; Port Harcourt as a hub for energy technology, industrial innovation and climate solutions; Kano as a centre for manufacturing and industrial technology; and Enugu as a centre for software, research and emerging technology enterprise.

These are not simply aspirations for urban branding. They are opportunities to create economic clusters, attract investment, deepen specialisation and generate high-value jobs.

Nigeria needs to move beyond counting innovation hubs and hosting technology conferences. We must create ecosystems where talent, ideas, research, capital and businesses reinforce one another.

Delivery Capability: Our weakest link?

Nigeria is rarely short of strategies, policies, frameworks, roadmaps or declarations of ambition. We have become very good at articulating what we want to achieve.

But global competitiveness is not built on the quality of our announcements. It is built on the quality of our execution.

Delivery Capability is the difference between announcing an AI national strategy and deploying AI across agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and public administration. It is the difference between establishing an innovation programme and producing businesses that scale, export, employ and survive.

The world’s leading smart centres have developed institutional capabilities that connect government, universities, investors, infrastructure providers and businesses to turn ideas into commercial and economic outcomes.

Nigeria must make execution an institutional capability – not an occasional achievement.

Our ambition should not end at launching initiatives. We must become proficient at delivering them, measuring their impact and scaling what works.

Nigeria’s absence should worry us

The absence of the Sub-Saharan Africa region from SCI 14 does not mean there is no innovation happening in the region. It means that we are not focused on measuring, assessing and monitoring, reporting and communicating our technological innovation ecosystems across the SCI six areas of competitiveness.

That distinction matters.

We have entrepreneurs. We have technology talent. We have innovators, research institutions, creative industries and emerging digital economies. Yet we have not consistently connected these assets into ecosystems capable of competing at the global frontier – telling the rest of the world!

Nigeria should treat this as a strategic warning and action.

We need to invest in innovation infrastructure, connect universities to industry, mobilise patient capital, develop specialised city clusters and measure outcomes that matter: commercialisation, productivity, research-to-market conversion, technology exports, investment and high-value job creation.

We should establish a deliberate Smart Centres agenda that brings together government, states, investors, universities, technology firms and industry to identify and develop Nigeria’s emerging innovation centres.

The goal should not simply be to appear on the next index. The goal should be to build the capabilities that make our inclusion inevitable – and that create meaningful economic value regardless of rankings.

Nigeria cannot afford to watch the future happen elsewhere

The global competition for economic relevance is intensifying. Artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, robotics, space technology, clean energy and digital infrastructure are reshaping where wealth, productivity and strategic influence will reside.

The winners will not necessarily be the countries with the largest populations, the most natural resources or the loudest ambitions.

They will be those that are agile and can support innovation, create the intensity for ideas to flourish and deliver at scale.

Nigeria has the ingredients: a large market, young people, entrepreneurial energy, universities, a global diaspora and an extraordinary capacity for creativity.

What we need is the architecture to connect them.

Nigeria missing from the Smart Centres Index should not become another headline we forget tomorrow. It should become the catalyst for a national rethink of how we build our innovation economy, our cities, our institutions and our competitive advantage.

We must stop being a country of innovation potential and become a country of innovation power.

Because in the current industrial revolution, the question is not whether Nigeria can produce ideas.

The question is whether Nigeria can build a system capable of turning those ideas into industries, productivity, prosperity and global influence – beyond the Giant of Africa!

About the Author

Abel Aboh is a Data and AI Leader and ex-governance board member of The Data Lab Scotland. He serves on the Nominations Committee and the Technology Law and Practice Committee of the Law Society of Scotland. With over two decades of experience across data management, AI, technology, human resources, and governance, Abel advises UK critical institutions and organisations on data, AI, innovation, technology and transformation.

He’s one of the Foundever UK AI 100 Leaders 2026 by the Digital Leaders – which honours the top 100 changemakers driving the responsible use, adoption, and governance of AI across the UK. He was a finalist for British Data Leader of the Year 2021 and was inducted into the UK Data Leader Hall of Fame 2024.

A proud Nigerian from the Niger Delta, Abel is passionate about inclusive leadership, data, AI, education, finance, technology, trade, and empowering the next generation of African innovators and change-makers. He regularly contributes and writes for Nairametrics.