Meta's Threads app has reached 500 million monthly active users, the company announced on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

Meta’s Threads app has reached 500 million monthly active users, the company announced on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

To celebrate the milestone, the company also announced a new set of features aimed at deepening community engagement on the platform.

Meta said the growth has been driven largely by communities — groups of users uniting around shared interests on the platform, ranging from books and basketball to parenting and music.

So, it is using the milestone to graduate its communities feature out of beta with several new tools.

What Meta is saying

Meta said the growth of Threads highlights people’s desire for a public platform centred on conversation.

“Today we’re announcing that Threads has reached 500 million monthly active users, a milestone that reflects people’s desire for a public space built around conversation,” the company announced

Meta described communities as one of the fastest-growing features on Threads since launching on the app last year, and said the new tools are designed to make those communities more meaningful and dynamic.

“Those communities built Threads into what it is and now, we’re adding new tools to help them become even more meaningful and dynamic,” Meta said

The company announced it is introducing a Communities Hub, adding communities to the main menu beside the feed to make them easier to find and switch between.

“We’re making it easier to find and switch between communities by adding them to the main menu to the left of your feed,” Meta announced.

Communities will now have distinct visual icons to make them easier to spot and recognise across the app, alongside a new Community Progress feature showing users when a topic is close to becoming a community and what they can do to help it get there.

Meta is also awarding Community Champion status to more users across communities and rolling out Local Communities, starting with native-language tags in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Live Chats will expand to more communities in the coming weeks, with co-hosting and the ability to quote moments directly to a user’s feed.

More insights

Meta is also giving users more control over what appears in their feed. Building on “Dear Algo”, a feature that was introduced earlier this year to let users tell the Threads algorithm what they want to see more or less of, the company is launching a companion feature called “Your Algo”.

Your Algo allows users to privately request to see more or less of certain topics, with requests lasting one, three, or seven days. Only the user can see their own requests, and both Dear Algo and Your Algo can now be managed from one unified hub.

Your Algo is rolling out in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Meta said these new updates are just the beginning, and that it will continue refining Threads based on user feedback to keep it positioned as a destination for community-driven conversation.

What you should know

Built on Instagram’s existing user base to drive rapid early adoption, Threads has enjoyed steady growth since launch.

In November 2024, Nairametrics reported that Threads, has surpassed 275 million monthly active users, marking a major milestone as it continues to challenge X, formerly known as Twitter, in the microblogging space.

The achievement was announced by Adam Mosseri, head of Threads and Instagram. Mosseri thanked users for their support while noting that the platform still has room for improvement.