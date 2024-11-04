Meta’s social networking platform, Threads has reached a milestone of 275 million monthly active users, marking a significant achievement in its quest to compete with X (formerly Twitter).

This development was announced on Sunday by Adam Mosseri, Head of Threads and Instagram.

Mosseri expressed gratitude to users while acknowledging areas for improvement on the platform.

“Yesterday we crossed 275M monthly active users on @Threads. A big thank you to everyone who’s helped us get this far. There’s a lot more to do and plenty of things to fix, but there’s something exciting about this place,” Mosseri said.

Threads was launched by Meta in July 2023 as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), which experienced significant user departures following Elon Musk’s acquisition.

Initially, the platform achieved impressive sign-ups, reaching 100 million users in less than a week due in part to the easy profile setup for Instagram users. However, early engagement dipped as some users explored other social networks or returned to existing platforms.

In response, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg reassured investors in April, stating that Threads’ user growth was on track with his expectations. “Threads is growing well too. There are now more than 150M monthly activities, and it continues to generally be on the trajectory I hoped to see. My daughters would want me to mention that Taylor Swift is now on Threads — that was a big deal in my house,” Zuckerberg said, highlighting the platform’s cultural relevance as a factor in its continued appeal.

New features

In the months following its launch, Meta has added various features to enhance the platform and address user needs. Threads has focused on integrating with ActivityPub, the decentralized protocol powering networks like Mastodon, allowing interoperability with other platforms in the Fediverse.

In March, Threads enabled U.S.-based users over 18 years old to link their accounts to this decentralized network, enabling their posts to appear on other connected servers, which aligns with Meta’s long-term vision for Threads to support open internet standards.

In April 2024, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the Q1 earnings call that Threads had surpassed 150 million monthly active users.

By July, he revealed that the app launched a year prior, had grown to over 175 million active users. Since then, Threads has seen substantial growth, with active users rising to 275 million a remarkable 57.14% increase since July.