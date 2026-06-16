Leading payment technology company, Xpress Payment Solutions Limited (Xpress Payments), has announced a series of high-profile events to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The company, which commenced operations in 2016, continues to play a significant role in expanding access to digital financial services, simplifying payments for businesses and individuals, and supporting Nigeria’s transition towards a more […]

Leading payment technology company, Xpress Payment Solutions Limited (Xpress Payments), has announced a series of high-profile events to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The company, which commenced operations in 2016, continues to play a significant role in expanding access to digital financial services, simplifying payments for businesses and individuals, and supporting Nigeria’s transition towards a more inclusive, technology-driven economy.

The week-long milestone celebration, themed Xpress @10: A Decade of Innovation, A Future of Possibilities,’ will feature a blend of intellectual discourse, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, stakeholder engagement sessions and a gala night, underscoring the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation and community impact.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, Wale Olayisade, said: “The milestone represents more than a corporate anniversary; it is a celebration of innovation, partnerships, trust and the transformative power of technology.”

He said the events were designed to inspire, connect and give back.

According to him, reaching this 10-year milestone is “a testament to the resilience, innovation and dedication of our team, partners, and the trust placed in us by millions of Nigerians who rely on our platforms daily. At Xpress Payments, we have transformed challenges into opportunities, pioneering secure and seamless payment solutions that power businesses, support government collections, and drive financial inclusion.”

He added: “As we celebrate Xpress @10, we are not just looking back; we are doubling down on our mission to simplify and enable smarter payments. We seek a digitally empowered Nigeria where transactions are effortless and opportunities boundless.”

Olayisade noted that as Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand, “the payments industry will remain central to economic development. Xpress Payments remains focused on building solutions that empower businesses, support government initiatives and improve access to financial services for millions of Nigerians.”

The anniversary activities include a CSR initiative aimed at giving back to society and reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable development and community impact; and the Xpress @10 public lecture to explore emerging trends, opportunities, challenges and the future of digital payments and financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The celebrations will culminate in the Xpress @10 Gala Night. The event will celebrate the company’s achievements over the past decade while honouring key partners, customers, employees and stakeholders who have contributed to its success.

Many other stakeholder engagement activities designed to strengthen relationships with customers, partners and industry stakeholders, are also planned.

About Xpress Payment Solutions Limited

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, incorporated in Nigeria in 2016, specialises in creating and delivering cutting-edge platforms for electronic payments, collections, bills payment and funds disbursement. Operating under CBN Switching and Processing Licence Category, Xpress Payments serves as a Transaction Switching, Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP), Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP), Third Party Processing (TPP) and non-bank acquiring agent, continually disrupting markets to simplify and enable smarter living for all Nigerians. Visit www.xpresspayments.com for more information.