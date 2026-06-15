Africa’s leading technology ecosystem enabler and distribution company, TD Africa, recently hosted a high-level management meeting with global cybersecurity leader, Check Point Technologies, focused on expanding cybersecurity capacity, strengthening partner enablement, and supporting enterprise resilience across Africa. The strategic engagement brought together executives from both organisations to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration in addressing the […]

Africa’s leading technology ecosystem enabler and distribution company, TD Africa, recently hosted a high-level management meeting with global cybersecurity leader, Check Point Technologies, focused on expanding cybersecurity capacity, strengthening partner enablement, and supporting enterprise resilience across Africa.

The strategic engagement brought together executives from both organisations to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration in addressing the growing cybersecurity needs of businesses operating in an increasingly digital landscape.

A key focus of the discussions was the need to build sustainable cybersecurity capacity through partner development, certification programmes, and access to world-class security solutions.

Leading the Check Point delegation, Vincent Mabaso, Channel Lead for Africa, commended TD Africa for its longstanding role in advancing cybersecurity adoption across the continent. “TD Africa has consistently stood at the forefront of bridging cybersecurity gaps across Africa. As cyber threats continue to evolve, organisations can no longer afford to treat security as an afterthought. Businesses that value efficiency, continuity, and growth must invest in modern security frameworks and the skills required to manage them. Our partnership with TD Africa continues to play an important role in building the ecosystem, capacity, and expertise needed to secure Africa’s digital future,” he said.

Responding to Mabaso, Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity within the enterprise technology landscape and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to helping organisations navigate emerging digital risks. “Our decision to partner with Check Point over the years has significantly strengthened our enterprise business offerings at a time when cybersecurity has become a business necessity rather than an option. Through our partnership with Check Point, we are not only providing access to world-class security technologies but also helping businesses build the resilience needed to thrive in today’s digital economy,” she said.

A major outcome of the meeting was the commitment by both organisations to expand training and certification opportunities for channel partners. By leveraging TD Africa’s extensive partner ecosystem and Check Point’s cybersecurity expertise, the initiative will equip partners with the technical knowledge and globally recognised certifications required to support customers in addressing modern security challenges.

The meeting reinforces the shared commitment of TD Africa and Check Point to building a stronger cybersecurity ecosystem across Africa, one that combines innovative technology, skilled professionals, and strategic partnerships to help organisations operate securely and confidently in an increasingly connected world.