Fintech giant, Flutterwave, has secured a strategic investment from payments infrastructure firm Ripple as the unicorn startup kicked off its Series E fundraising round to drive its stablecoin expansion plans.

Fintech giant, Flutterwave, has secured a strategic investment from payments infrastructure firm Ripple as the unicorn startup kicked off its Series E fundraising round to drive its stablecoin expansion plans.

The company’s CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, announced the new funding in a blog post on Tuesday.

Agboola noted that the investment coincides with a broader partnership aimed at accelerating what he describes as a transition toward programmable and globally interoperable money movement systems.

According to Ripple, the investment is intended to support Flutterwave’s expanding payments infrastructure and its integration of digital asset capabilities across its ecosystem.

What the Fluterwave CEO is saying

Agboola said the Series E round represents both funding support and strategic alignment with its long-term infrastructure roadmap rather than a conventional capital raise alone.

According to him, Flutterwave’s focus has shifted from building payment connections across African markets to constructing what a financial operating system that integrates payments, liquidity, identity, compliance, and treasury services.

“Our stablecoin infrastructure is now live commercially and being tested across Send App.

“Through our partnership with Ripple, we’re accelerating the next phase by integrating RLUSD, Ripple Payments, and the XRP Ledger into the ecosystem we’ve spent years building,” he said.

The Flutterwave CEO said Ripples was selected as a partner because the two companies share the belief that the future of money movement will be global, digital, and always on.

“Together, RLUSD, Ripple Payments, and the XRP Ledger strengthen the foundation we’ve already built and accelerate the next phase of our stablecoin strategy,” he said.

More insights

Agboola said though Flutterwave is known for payments, what the company is building “is much bigger than payments.”

According to him, the next generation of commerce would be powered by infrastructure that seamlessly combines payments, liquidity, treasury management, identity, compliance, and programmable money.

“Businesses should not need separate systems to collect payments, move funds, manage liquidity, verify customers, and operate internationally. Those capabilities should work together as part of a single financial environment,” he added.

He said this was why the company has continued investing in stablecoin infrastructure, settlement networks, identity capabilities, data infrastructure, and regulated financial infrastructure.

What you should know

To consolidate its growing influence in the payment ecosystem, Flutterwave in January this year acquired Nigerian open banking startup Mono in an all-stock transaction.

The acquisition brought together two major fintech infrastructure players as Flutterwave looks to strengthen its payments stack with open banking, data, and identity capabilities.

Under the deal, Mono will continue to operate as an independent product, with no changes to its leadership or operations.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced a landmark achievement recently as it crossed one billion transactions and moved over $40 billion in total payment value since inception.

According to Agboola, the company’s growth was driven by increasing adoption of local payment methods by businesses and consumers across its markets.