Nigeria’s average daily natural gas production rose to 7.93 billion standard cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in May 2026, representing a 0.63% year-on-year increase from the 7.88bcf/d recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Nigeria’s average daily natural gas production rose to 7.93 billion standard cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in May 2026, representing a 0.63% year-on-year increase from the 7.88bcf/d recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

This is according to the latest data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The latest figures highlight the country’s steady progress in expanding gas production and utilisation as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to position natural gas as a key driver of economic growth and energy security.

What the NUPRC is saying

According to the NUPRC, Non-Associated Gas (NAG) slightly outpaced Associated Gas (AG) production during the month, reflecting the growing importance of dedicated gas development projects.

Associated Gas production stood at 3.96bcf/d.

Non-Associated Gas contributed 3.98bcf/d.

Total gas production eased marginally by 0.12% from 7.94bcf/d recorded in April 2026.

Year-to-date average production stood at 7.87bcf/d, improving from 7.82bcf/d recorded in the first quarter.

Gas production has maintained an upward trend in recent months, rising from 7.80bcf/d in January to 7.81bcf/d in February, 7.85bcf/d in March, 7.94bcf/d in April, before settling at 7.93bcf/d in May.

The NUPRC noted that the growing contribution of non-associated gas reflects the maturation of dedicated gas projects aimed at diversifying Nigeria’s energy production profile.

More insights

Nigeria continued to channel a significant portion of its gas output towards domestic consumption, exports and field operations.

Export sales stood at 3.07bcf/d, accounting for about 40% of total gas production.

Domestic gas sales increased to 2.18bcf/d, representing 26.6% of total utilisation.

About 2.11bcf/d, or 26.5%, was consumed for field operations and own use.

Gas flaring accounted for 0.57bcf/d, representing 6.9% of total production.

The increase in domestic gas supply aligns with the government’s push to support power generation, industrial development and gas-based manufacturing under the national gas expansion agenda.

The commission also noted that Nigeria utilised about 92% of its natural gas production between January and April 2026, reflecting continued progress in reducing routine gas flaring.

Get up to speed

Nigeria has intensified efforts to maximise the economic value of its vast natural gas resources as part of its energy transition strategy.

Between January and April 2026, the country produced 947.78 billion standard cubic feet (Bscf) of gas.

Of this volume, 872.69Bscf was utilised for domestic supply, exports and field operations.

About 57.34Bscf was flared during the period.

Monthly gas utilisation remained above 91%, while flaring accounted for between 6% and 7% of output.

What you should know

In October, NUPRC unveiled a comprehensive Gas Development Roadmap aimed at unlocking over 55 trillion cubic feet of uncommitted gas reserves and attracting billions of dollars in new investments across Nigeria’s gas value chain.

Nigeria holds one of Africa’s largest proven natural gas reserves, estimated at more than 200 trillion cubic feet, providing significant opportunities for economic diversification beyond crude oil.

The country has committed to ending routine gas flaring by 2030 while increasing domestic gas availability to support industrialisation and electricity generation.