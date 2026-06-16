The Nigerian equities market retreated on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as a broad selloff in banking stocks — led by GTCO, Zenith Bank, UBA, and FirstHoldCo — dragged the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) lower by 0.50%, wiping N782.44 billion from investors’ wealth.

This marks the second consecutive losses after Monday’s record loss of over N900 billion.

The benchmark Index declined to 241,984.80 points from 243,204.73 points at the previous close, while market capitalisation fell by an equivalent margin to N155.20 trillion.

The session reversed some of Monday’s gains and pushed the Month-to-Date return deeper into negative territory.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -3.4% and +55.50%, respectively, as profit-taking pressures continued to weigh on investor sentiment across most sectors.

Highlights of Tuesday’s trading:

All-Share Index: 241,984.80 points, down 0.50% from 243,204.73 points

Market Capitalisation: N155.20 trillion, down N782.44 billion

Volume Traded: 535.53 million shares, down 28.11% session-on-session

Value Traded: N36.84 billion, up 1.11%

Deals: 55,123 transactions, down 31.93%

Market breadth was negative, with 36 decliners outpacing 19 advancers.

Top 5 Gainers:

Conoil (CONOIL) — up 9.79% to N213.00

Prestige Assurance (PRESTIGE) — up 9.79% to N1.57

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals (NEIMETH) — up 9.74% to N8.45

eTranzact International (ETRANZACT) — up 9.40% to N16.30

Cornerstone Insurance (CORNERST) — up 9.09% to N5.40

Top 5 Losers:

International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS) — down 10.00% to N5.76

Vitafoam Nigeria (VITAFOAM) — down 10.00% to N189.00

Austin Laz & Company (AUSTINLAZ) — down 9.93% to N3.90

Sunu Assurances Nigeria (SUNUASSUR) — down 9.82% to N3.58

Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) — down 8.37% to N2.30

Top stocks by volume:

Sterling Financial Holdings (STERLINGNG) — 100.90 million shares

UAC of Nigeria (UACN) — 49.37 million shares

Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) — 28.76 million shares

Top stocks by value:

UAC of Nigeria (UACN) — N9.12 billion

Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) — N3.01 billion

GTCO — N2.65 billion

More insights:

The session’s decline was driven primarily by steep losses in the FUGAZ banking names, which collectively overwhelmed pockets of gains recorded by few low-priced stocks.

GTCO shed -7.10%, the sharpest single-stock decline among the large-cap names, as investors booked profits following recent gains.

Zenith Bank fell -2.80% and UBA retreated -3.70%, reinforcing the broad weakness across tier-one lenders.

FirstHoldCo declined 1.60%, adding to selling pressure on the banking index, which closed down -2.82% to 2,208.39 points — the worst-performing sector of the session.

Vitafoam reversed sharply, shedding the maximum -10.00% daily limit to close at N189.00, giving back the previous session’s 8.25% gain in full.

International Energy Insurance also hit the 10.00% downside limit at N5.76, continuing a its volatile movement in previous sessions.

On the gainers’ side, Conoil and Prestige Assurance each advanced +9.79%, while Neimeth — which had declined -10.00% in the prior session — bounced back with +9.74% gain.

For the second consecutive session, Sterling Financial Holdings dominated volume, accounting for 100.90 million shares, though UAC of Nigeria led by value at N9.12 billion despite trading only 49.37 million shares — reflecting significant block activity in the counter.

Sectoral performance was broadly negative:

Banking Index: Down -2.82% to 2,208.39 points

Consumer Goods Index: Down -0.52% to 4,730.07 points

Insurance Index: Down -0.10% to 1,249.61 points

Oil & Gas Index: Down -0.03% to 5,514.63 points

Industrial Goods Index: Down -0.001% to 11,590.40 points

Commodity Index: Closed flat at 1,900.47 points

What you should know:

Tuesday’s N782.44 billion loss extended previous Monday’s losses in which investors lost about N945 billion, driven by losses in major oil and gas stocks., further pushing sharp market corrections in early June, which wiped approximately N5.14 trillion in market value.

The negative sentiment with 36 losers against 19 gainers — confirms that selling was broad-based rather than concentrated in isolated counters.

Trading activity moderated significantly, with volume and number of deals falling -28.11% and -31.93% respectively.

The Year-to-Date return of +55.50% indicates the market remains substantially in positive territory for the year, despite recent volatility.

The market outlook remains cautious, with profit-taking pressure and lingering sectoral uncertainties — particularly in banking — likely to continue shaping near-term investor behaviour.