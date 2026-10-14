NGX rebounds, investors recover N103.9 billion as oil, banking stocks rise

The Nigerian equities market returned to positive territory on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as investor wealth expanded by N103.90 billion in a single trading session, lifting the total market capitalization of listed equities to N160.81 trillion.

The Nigerian equities market returned to positive territory on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as investor wealth expanded by N103.90 billion in a single trading session, lifting the total market capitalization of listed equities to N160.81 trillion.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 160.02 points (0.065%), closing at 247,673.65 points, up from Tuesday’s closing value of 247,513.63 points.

Overall equity market capitalization climbed from N160.708,289,187,640.13 recorded on Tuesday to settle at N160,812,190,862,654.81 at the close of trading on Wednesday.

Activity on the floor of the exchange saw a total volume of 314.90 million shares traded across 30,922 deals.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 247,673.65 points, up 0.065% from 247,513.63 points

Market cap: N160.81 trillion, up 0.065% from N160.71 trillion

Market value gained: N103.90 billion

Trading volume: 314.90 million shares, down 20.11% from 394.16 million shares

Total deals: 30,922 deals, down 20.02% from 38,660 deals

Top 5 gainers

Austin Laz & Company Plc: Up 10.00% to N2.42 from N2.20

eTranzact International Plc: Up 9.76% to N15.75 from N14.35

Livestock Feeds Plc: Up 9.71% to N16.95 from N15.45

Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc: Up 9.60% to N3.54 from N3.23

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: Up 9.38% to N1.75 from N1.60

Top 5 losers

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust: Down 9.96% to N23.50 from N26.10

UPDC Plc: Down 6.02% to N3.90 from N4.15

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc: Down 4.88% to N0.78 from N0.82

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: Down 3.57% to N1.08 from N1.12

R. T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc: Down 3.14% to N9.25 from N9.55

Driving the numbers

The upward movement in the All-Share Index from 247,513.63 to 247,673.65 points and the N103.90 billion gain in equity market capitalization on October 14, 2026, were driven by broad-based appreciation across key sector indices, led by Oil & Gas, Banking, and Insurance.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index surged from 6,000.20 to 6,034.68 points, boosted by a notable price advance in energy major Aradel Holdings Plc, which added N23.00 (+1.67%) to close at N1,400.00 per share, alongside gains in Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc (+0.75%).

Banking stocks also provided upward momentum as the NGX Banking Index rose from 2,547.15 to 2,550.65 points, buoyed by price gains in major lenders including Wema Bank Plc (+2.65%), Access Holdings Plc (+1.43%), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (+0.23%), and United Bank for Africa Plc (+0.12%).

Furthermore, the NGX Insurance Index advanced from 1,078.46 to 1,082.33 points, propelled by rallies in Fortis Global Insurance Plc (+9.38%), Guinea Insurance Plc (+6.38%), LASACO Assurance Plc (+4.55%), Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (+3.55%), and AIICO Insurance Plc (+1.02%).

At the individual stock level, Austin Laz & Company Plc hit the maximum allowable daily gain ceiling of 10.00% to lead the top gainers table at N2.42 per share, followed closely by eTranzact International Plc (+9.76% to N15.75), Livestock Feeds Plc (+9.71% to N16.95), Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc (+9.60%), NSL Tech (+9.09%), and Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc (+8.70%).

Underlying market liquidity remained robust, with 314,899,895 shares traded across 30,922 deals, dominated by turnover in Premium Board financial equities like Access Holdings Plc (99.37 million shares) and Zenith Bank Plc (17.77 million shares).

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance across the Nigerian Exchange was predominantly positive, led by strong advances in major economic segments.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index posted the most prominent sector surge, rising from 6,000.20 to 6,034.68 points.

The NGX Banking Index advanced from 2,547.15 to 2,550.65 points, while the NGX Insurance Index gained ground from 1,078.46 to 1,082.33 points.

Performance across board classifications was similarly upbeat. The NGX Growth Index climbed from 26,695.94 to 26,819.68 points, the NGX Main-Board Index rose from 10,758.04 to 10,767.69 points, and the NGX Premium Index advanced from 31,116.26 to 31,123.69 points.

Key thematic trackers also expanded, with the NGX Lotus Islamic Index increasing from 22,992.52 to 23,045.85 points and the NGX Pension Broad Index edging up from 4,972.86 to 4,976.22 points.

In contrast, a few sector indicators faced profit-taking or traded flat during the trading session.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index stood out as the main laggard among sector trackers, declining from 4,040.96 to 4,031.55 points, weighed down by slight price reductions in equities such as Nigerian Breweries Plc (-1.32%) and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (-0.87%).

Marginal drops were also recorded in the NGX Corporate Governance (CG) Index, which slipped from 7,275.45 to 7,275.18 points, and the NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index, which eased from 38,050.32 to 38,048.63 points.

Meanwhile, the NGX Industrial Index remained virtually flat, moving slightly from 10,442.71 to 10,442.79 points, while the NGX Sovereign Bond Index closed unchanged at 661.50 points.