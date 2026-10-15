Nigerian stocks dip in mid-October, but bull market remains intact

The Nigerian equities market was marginally bullish on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive days of declines amid a broad-based rally across mid and small-cap stocks.

The Nigerian equities market was marginally bullish on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive days of declines amid a broad-based rally across mid and small-cap stocks.

Although the key market drivers declined slightly, positive market breadth suggests that momentum favored the bulls.

The Nigerian stock market (NGX) has experienced selloffs and negative retracements following multi-year highs in recent weeks.

Institutional and retail investors often realize significant gains after a substantial rally in the NGX All-Share Index (ASI), particularly when key market-psychology thresholds are breached.

However, the structural and year-to-date bull market remains intact, with significant gains made earlier in the year, especially in the Oil & Gas sector amid high crude oil prices. The CBN and the fixed-income environment still support portfolio rebalancing between fixed-income securities and equities.

Tier-1 banking stocks, including FUGAZ, remain significant contributors to market liquidity. The banks’ recapitalization exercises, mandated by the CBN, are driving changes in their capital bases. However, sizable corporate transactions and IPOs, such as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO, also attract substantial retail and institutional liquidity.

Investors are now building positions in anticipation of Q3 financials release. Markets saw some early buying interest in dividend-paying Tier 1 banks, insurers and financial services stocks (AFRIPRUD (+5.88%) and WEMABANK (+2.65%), aligning with strategic buying of mid- to large-cap companies with solid fundamentals.

The heavyweight banking stocks GTCO (+0.23%) and UBA (+0.12%) recorded only modest gains. Given their substantial influence on the capitalization-weighted NGX-ASI, the subdued performance of these stocks weighed on the main index, limiting the visibility of the relative strength shown by second-tier and mid-cap stocks.

Some investors began taking profits in banking and large-cap stocks following a strong year-to-date performance. Institutional funds typically reduce portfolio weightings ahead of Q3 corporate earnings releases until cash-flow statements validate the underlying margin-expansion fundamentals.

Sector Rotation: Capital is shifting from relatively oversold sectors, such as Banking and Commercial, to lagging or undervalued sectors, including Insurance, Consumer, and selected Agriculture and Logistics equities.

Technical action

The market retraced from an all-time psychological high of 255,000 – 247,500 price level. Year to date, it remains substantially higher at +59.20%; the current correction appears healthy relative to the broader trend and does not necessarily indicate a systemic reversal.

Strategic action plan for equity investors

Rebalance Sector Allocation: Gradually reduce exposure to overextended Tier-1 stocks that have fallen to key technical support levels, and consider reallocating funds to undervalued, high-dividend-yield counters.

Set Staggered Entry Points (NCA): Use available proceeds to naira-cost average into high-conviction companies with strong fundamentals in Oil & Gas, Agriculture, and quality banking stocks during market pullbacks.

Further profit-taking and consolidation are likely to continue until fixed-income yields decline or inflation falls sufficiently to justify monetary easing. Trading volumes were mixed as large institutional buyers entered blue-chip stocks during price dips.

Market recapitalization and structural reforms provide a solid foundation for fundamentals to gain momentum after interest-rate cycles peak. Companies with strong balance sheets, robust foreign-income prospects, and high dividend yields are better positioned to withstand the correction period.