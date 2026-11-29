Nigeria’s leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks gained an average 71.4% in naira terms between November 2025 and November 2026, slightly outperforming the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All Share Index, which rose 68.7% over the same period.

Nigeria’s leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks gained an average 71.4% in naira terms between November 2025 and November 2026, slightly outperforming the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All Share Index, which rose 68.7% over the same period.

The performance signals a gradual recovery in the sector after the severe foreign exchange and inflation shocks of 2023 and 2024, according to a report by SBG Securities titled “Nigerian FMCGs: Gradual Return to Real Growth.”

The report covers Nestlé Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria and UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN).

Together, the four companies account for 14% of the adjusted NGX consumer index by market capitalisation and 24% of full-year 2025 revenue among the companies covered.

However, they represent about 7.3% of total Nigerian household final consumption expenditure, reflecting the weight of informal trade and consumer services in the economy.

UACN leads sector rally

The report found significant differences in individual stock performance as company fundamentals began to normalise.

UACN recorded the strongest gain, rising 191.7% over the period and emerging as the only stock in the coverage universe to outperform the NGX benchmark.

The rally followed the company’s acquisition of CHI Limited on October 3, 2025, which expanded its presence in dairy, juice and snacks ahead of its first full year of consolidation in 2026.

Nestlé Nigeria gained 53.2%, while Unilever Nigeria rose 49.6%. Both recorded positive returns but underperformed the broader market.

Cadbury Nigeria was the only stock in the group to decline, falling 8.9% over the one-year period.

Despite the recent gains, SBG Securities cautioned that longer-term returns measured in US dollars remain mixed. Over five years, naira depreciation and foreign exchange losses weighed on valuations, leaving Nestlé and Unilever behind both the local index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Consumer Staples Index.

The report said the recent rally represented “recovery from a depressed base rather than uninterrupted value creation.”

Revenue growth still largely price-driven

Across the top 10 listed consumer companies, aggregate revenue rose 32% year-on-year to N7.5 trillion in 2025. Brewers recorded the strongest top-line growth, at 38%, while FMCG companies grew revenue by 30%.

SBG Securities said nominal revenue growth since 2022 had largely reflected inflation-driven price increases rather than broad-based growth in sales volumes. Actual volumes only began to recover in 2025.

Nestlé Nigeria stood out for consistently growing revenue through its pricing power in staple foods, while Unilever and Cadbury were described as catch-up stories.

The report said the sector’s next phase of growth would depend increasingly on a recovery in consumer demand and sales volumes, rather than price increases alone.

Margins and balance sheets show mixed recovery

Naira devaluation, higher imported input costs, energy inflation and logistics constraints tested manufacturers’ operating resilience.

While local sourcing helped reduce direct foreign exchange exposure, SBG Securities said margin protection depended on procurement scale, production efficiency and pricing power. Nestlé and Unilever were identified as stronger performers in these areas.

The companies’ balance sheets also showed different levels of resilience following the foreign exchange and working-capital pressures that emerged after 2022.

Unilever Nigeria maintained the most conservative balance sheet, supported by modest long-term debt, disciplined capital allocation and a growing equity base.

Nestlé Nigeria’s long-term debt rose above N545 billion during the 2023–2024 foreign exchange shock, before the company began reducing its debt through stronger cash flows.

Cadbury Nigeria faced severe short-term liability pressures, with current liabilities exceeding N70 billion. Its equity briefly turned negative in 2023 before recovering.

UACN’s balance sheet was more volatile, with rising liabilities reflecting the capital requirements of its diversified conglomerate structure.

FX and commodity exposure remain risks

The report said the FMCG sector remains vulnerable to exchange-rate movements, global commodity prices and rising financing costs, as Nigeria continues to depend heavily on imported raw materials and processing inputs.

Currency depreciation increases the naira cost of imported materials and machinery, while changes in the customs exchange rate can raise the cost of bringing goods into the country.

Manufacturers may respond to supply disruptions and currency volatility by holding larger inventories to protect production. However, SBG Securities noted that this approach also increases their financing needs.