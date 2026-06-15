In Nigeria’s corporate landscape, awards dinners are a staple of the calendar.

From Lagos to Abuja, glittering events crown banks, fintechs, fast-moving consumer goods companies, oil and gas players, and conglomerates with titles like “Most Innovative Bank”, “Bank CEO of the Year”, “Oil and Gas Company of the Year”, and “Best Fintech Startup.” Most are a sham.

Companies crave for them like illicit drugs. What they fail to see is the long-term damage these pay-to-play recognition programs do to the landscape of trust in Nigerian business.

For those in the know, these trophies function less as credible validations of excellence than as public relations instruments: paid-entry, sponsor-driven ceremonies that reward visibility and marketing savvy more than demonstrable performance.

Understanding why Nigeria’s business awards have become baubles rather than performance indicators requires examining incentives, opacity, the economics of reputation, and the unique dynamics of the Nigerian corporate environment.

First, incentives shape outcomes. Organizers often monetize recognition through entry fees, nomination fees, sponsor packages, and gala ticket sales. Sponsors buy association and hospitality; entrants buy exposure.

When revenue depends on participation volume, the organizer’s incentive tilts toward maximizing applicants and attendees rather than rigorously adjudicating excellence. In practice, this means awards programs proliferate categories such as Best Fintech, Most Customer-Centric Bank, and Sustainability Leader, and add subcategories so more entities can be recognized.

The result is a market for awards designed to generate spectacle for winners and revenue for organisers, not to separate high performers from the rest.

Second, information asymmetry and opaque processes make awards easy to game. True performance indicators such as returns, audited financials, market share, and verified ESG metrics require transparent data and consistent methodology.

Instead, most Nigerian awards rely on subjective judging panels, self-reported submissions, or vague criteria like excellence and innovation. When entrants control the narrative through unverified entry submissions, those skilled at storytelling or with consultants to polish submissions gain an advantage over those with superior but less photogenic performance.

Without independent audit or third-party verification, winners are often the best presenters, not the best performers.

However, there are some hosts that toe a different path.

Third, the symbolic value of awards in Nigeria’s reputation economy amplifies the problem. Brands seek third-party endorsements to shortcut trust-building in the marketplace.

An award badge on a website, a photographed trophy, or a press release about winning provides immediate reputational uplift that can be leveraged in marketing, sales, and stakeholder relations. It is really a case of getting high on their own supply.

This self-inflated demand encourages a supply of awards tailored to grant such lift broadly and quickly. Organizers respond by creating consumable categories and proliferating winners, knowing that media and sponsors prefer inclusive, celebratory events over exclusionary, rigorously-screened ones.

Fourth, sponsorship structures institutionalize the conflation of marketing and merit. In some cases, corporate sponsors underwrite awards in exchange for branding dominance, a call option to exert influence over the format of the event.

The towering presence of commercial partners tilts award programs toward deliverables that serve sponsor objectives such as audience reach, networking, and market access rather than impartial performance assessment.

In Nigeria, where corporate relationships and patronage networks are powerful, sponsors often value optics and inclusivity over a process that might be controversial or exclusionary. Where commercial and reputational incentives overlap, impartiality weakens.

Fifth, industry-specific pathologies distort signals. In Nigeria’s banking sector, short-term metrics dominate external perceptions.

A bank can be awarded for a stellar annual return driven by transient market conditions rather than a sustained record of alpha and genuine management chops. Awards that rely on recent, unadjusted performance fail to adjust for luck, survivorship bias, or risk-adjusted returns.

Similarly, sustainability awards may accept self-reported emissions data without third-party assurance, privileging polished narratives over verified progress.

Where independent audit and standardized metrics are absent or inconsistently applied, awards amplify branding, not verifiable improvements.

The marketing appeal of awards also creates economies around the awards industry itself. Consultancy firms and PR agencies specialize in award submissions and package winners’ stories for maximum circulation.

This professionalization raises barriers to authentic recognition because organizations that can afford polished submissions and campaign budgets win more often.

Consequently, awards can become proxies for marketing budgets rather than proxies for merit. It is an open secret that the KPIs of many corporate communications departments include the awards that they can haul in for the company.

The cycle is self-reinforcing as winning begets credibility, which attracts resources that make future wins more likely, regardless of underlying performance.

Nigeria’s cultural and media dynamics further reinforce this trend. Media cycles crave quick, digestible stories. Awards provide neat narratives with a winner, a quote, and a photograph.

Deep performance evaluation, including longitudinal studies of impact, replication of results, or verification of sustainability claim,s does not fit the cadence of newsrooms or promotional calendars.

As a consequence, awards that conform to media needs with shortlists, dramatic winners, and memorable ceremonies get amplified, while genuinely rigorous evaluations remain footnoted in technical reports.

That said, not all Nigerian awards are empty. Some are robust, powered by transparent criteria, independent verification, and reputational costs for organizers who lapse into laxity.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Awards explicitly commit to rigorous quantitative-plus-qualitative assessment, independent audits, and industry expert panels. It is heartening to see that the awards, which were launched in 2025, explicitly emphasize quantitative performance metrics, independent audits, and governance standards as criteria, an approach that stands out as more rigorous than many competitors.

The US-Nigeria Trade Excellence Awards, organised by the US-Nigeria Business Council uses an independent selection committee and measures performance in expanding trade, innovation, integrity, and community service. These programs demonstrate that credibility is possible when governance structures prioritize transparency and verification.

For award entrants, investors, and the general public, navigating this landscape requires skepticism and selective trust. Awards should be treated as a starting signal rather than conclusive proof.

Ask who funds and runs the award. Find out what their incentives are. Check whether selection criteria are explicit, measurable, and published. Verify whether there is independent verification or audit of claims. Assess how selective and comparable the categories are.

Organizers who wish to restore credibility should redesign awards with structural safeguards by eliminating entry fees that create perverse incentives, requiring third-party data verification, narrowing categories to encourage meaningful competition, publishing judges’ names and criteria, and reporting methodologies and conflicts of interest.

Media and sponsors can insist on rigour as a condition of amplification and support.

In Nigeria’s business ecosystem, where trust is hard to build and easy to fritter away, the proliferation of PR-driven awards reflects a reputation economy where visibility often substitutes for substance.

Trophies and ceremonies are not inherently corrupt, but when commercial incentives, opaque processes, and media dynamics converge, awards become tools of promotion more than mirrors of performance.

Reclaiming their value will take governance reforms, market pressure for transparency, and a cultural shift that privileges verifiable outcomes over photogenic narratives.

Until then, most Nigerian business awards will remain what they increasingly resemble: shiny baubles paid for with attention and budget, not earned through demonstrable excellence.

Obiora Tabansi Onyeaso is the founder and managing director of Bienfair, a Lagos-based firm operating at the intersection of business intelligence, corporate strategy, reputation management, and sustainability. He can be reached at obiora.onyeaso@bienfair.com