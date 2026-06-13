The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has adopted the world’s first international labour standard specifically targeting work performed through digital platforms, including ride hailing and delivery platforms such as Uber and Bolt.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has adopted the world’s first international labour standard specifically targeting work performed through digital platforms, including ride hailing and delivery platforms such as Uber and Bolt.

The new framework, known as the “Decent Work in the Platform Economy Convention, 2026,” was adopted on Friday at the conclusion of the 114th International Labour Conference (ILC) held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The convention establishes global labour standards for workers operating through digital platforms and apps that connect service providers with customers, a move expected to strengthen protections for millions of gig workers globally.

What the ILO is saying

According to the ILO, the convention was introduced in response to the rapid growth of the global platform economy, which has reshaped labour markets by creating new income opportunities while also exposing workers to major labour and welfare challenges.

“The Convention applies to digital labour platforms and platform workers, irrespective of their employment classification, and provides a global framework for promoting decent work across the growing sector,” the organisation stated.

The convention addresses several issues affecting platform workers, including fair remuneration, social protection, occupational safety and health, protection from violence and harassment, as well as the protection of fundamental rights at work.

The ILO also noted that the new labour standard introduces safeguards around the use of algorithms and automated decision making systems commonly deployed by digital platforms.

“The Convention also establishes safeguards on the use of algorithms and automated decision making systems, requiring greater transparency and accountability in digital labour management practices,” the organisation added.

More insights

Describing the development as a landmark achievement, the ILO said the convention reflects the collective commitment of governments, employers and workers to ensure fair treatment across evolving workplaces driven by technology.

The ILO further explained that the framework seeks to strike a balance between innovation and the protection of workers’ rights in the fast-growing digital economy.

“This Convention marks a historic step in shaping a future of work that is fair, inclusive and grounded in social justice for millions of platform workers worldwide,” the organisation stated.

“The adoption of this Convention demonstrates the determination of ILO constituents to ensure that technological progress benefits both businesses and workers,” it added.

According to the organisation, the convention is expected to support member states in strengthening labour protections while encouraging sustainable growth and innovation within the platform economy.

Observers at the conference described the adoption of the convention as one of the most significant labour policy developments in recent years, given the rapid expansion of gig and platform based work globally.

What you should know

In Nigeria, there have always been frictions between platforms such as Uber, Bolt, InDrive and the drivers working with them over work conditions and remuneration.

Just recently, the drivers raised concerns over what they described as poor working conditions and unsustainable fares on the Bolt ride-hailing platform.

The drivers, operating under the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), said that despite rising fuel prices, high vehicle maintenance costs and increasing operational expenses, fares offered to drivers through the platform remain unsustainable.

They also lamented that after deductions such as platform commissions and other operational costs, many drivers are left with very little income despite working long hours daily.

If implemented by the Nigerian labour authorities, the new standard for platform workers by the ILO is expected to address some of these issues.