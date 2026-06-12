A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted an Indian merchant vessel and its 11 crew members, ordering them to pay a combined $6 million in fines and restitution over the importation of 31.5 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria.

A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted an Indian merchant vessel and its 11 crew members, ordering them to pay a combined $6 million in fines and restitution over the importation of 31.5 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disclosed the development in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

The judgment followed the interception of the cocaine consignment hidden aboard MV Aruna Hulya at the Apapa seaport in Lagos, barely six months before the conviction.

What they are saying

The conviction was delivered by the Federal High Court in Lagos after finding the Indian vessel and its crew guilty of trafficking 31.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed within the ship’s cargo.

“Barely six months after their arrest by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for importing 31.5 kilograms of cocaine from Marshall Islands into Nigeria through the Apapa seaport in Lagos, 11 Indian sailors and their merchant vessel marked MV Aruna Hulya have been convicted and fined a total of Six Million US Dollars ($6million) by a Federal High Court in Lagos,” the statement read in part.

The NDLEA confirmed that the drugs were discovered in hatch three of MV Aruna Hulya during a routine inspection at the Apapa Port on January 2, 2026, leading to the arrest of all crew members and the seizure of the vessel.

The vessel’s master, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, alongside 10 other crew members, was later arraigned before Justice Joseph Chukwujekwu Aneke on a two-count charge under suit number FHC/L/56C/2026.

Delivering judgment on June 11, 2026, the court adopted plea bargain terms submitted by both the prosecution and defence, resulting in the conviction of all 12 defendants under Section 25 of the NDLEA Act.

The court ordered each crew member to pay a fine of N100,000, while MV Aruna Hulya was directed to pay $5.3 million or its naira equivalent as restitution to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In addition, three principal officers of the vessel — Sharma Shashi Bhushan, Nilesh Mukuno Bhalerad, and Melethil Insaf Rahman — were ordered to pay $100,000 each, while the remaining crew members were directed to pay $50,000 each in restitution.

More insights

Reacting to the judgment, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), said the conviction sends a strong message to international drug trafficking networks that Nigeria is no longer a safe transit route for cocaine and other illicit substances.

Marwa described the ruling as the third similar conviction in recent times involving foreign nationals and vessels, attributing the outcome to intelligence-led operations by NDLEA officers at ports of entry.

He added that the agency would continue to intensify surveillance across Nigeria’s air, land, and maritime borders to disrupt drug trafficking activities and ensure offenders face the full weight of the law.

The NDLEA boss also commended officers of the Apapa Strategic Command for uncovering the cocaine consignment and praised the agency’s Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services for securing the conviction.

What you should know

The conviction adds to a growing series of NDLEA enforcement actions, which have seen increased arrests, seizures, and prosecutions across Nigeria’s drug trafficking networks.

In the first quarter of 2026, the agency recorded 974 convictions nationwide, including 11 major drug kingpins who collectively received 254 years in prison.

The agency has also recorded several maritime convictions in recent years. In May 2025, the NDLEA secured the conviction of 10 Thai sailors and their vessel, MV Chayanee Naree, over the smuggling of 32.9 kilograms of cocaine through the Apapa seaport, with the court imposing a $4.36 million fine on the vessel and crew.

Beyond sea routes, NDLEA operations have also targeted major drug cartels on land. In 2026, a long-wanted trafficker, Reginald Peter Chidiebere, surrendered after 13 years on the run, while several high-profile cartel leaders, including Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh (“Temo”) and Okpara Paul Chigozie, were arrested in Lagos following sustained intelligence-led operations.

The agency has also disrupted international trafficking networks, including the interception of cocaine concealed in export cargo and the arrest of cartel-linked suspects involved in cross-border drug movements.