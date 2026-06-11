The Lagos State Government has said that its expanded tourism strategy is aimed at creating jobs, supporting SMEs, and strengthening the state’s creative economy.

The Lagos State Government has said that its expanded tourism strategy is aimed at creating jobs, supporting SMEs, and strengthening the state’s creative economy.

It stated that the strategy is built around a simple but ambitious idea: that tourism is not just about entertainment, but about economic growth, enterprise development and employment for residents across the state.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, during a Ministerial Press Briefing of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Aregbe said the state is intensifying efforts to scale its tourism and creative sector initiatives. He noted that the plan is part of a broader drive to position tourism as a key engine of economic growth and enterprise development across Lagos.

What they are saying

Aregbe said the state government is stepping up its tourism and creative economy agenda through a series of targeted initiatives aimed at job creation and business expansion.

He explained that the government is deliberately positioning tourism as a structured economic driver rather than a recreational activity.

“The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to grow its tourism and creative economy sectors, unveiling a wide-ranging set of initiatives aimed at creating jobs, expanding small businesses and positioning the state as Africa’s leading cultural destination.”

He said tourism is being developed as an economic system that cuts across multiple sectors, including hospitality, transport, retail, and entertainment.

The administration is focusing on turning cultural and tourism assets into sustainable income and employment opportunities.

He added that the overall goal is to build a tourism ecosystem that consistently supports enterprise growth and job creation across the state.

More insights

Furthermore, Aregba stated that Lagos has, in recent years, increasingly integrated tourism and culture into its economic diversification strategy, with several programmes designed to improve infrastructure and strengthen creative industries.

The state has also focused on structuring tourism activity around key urban and cultural corridors, he noted.

These efforts reflect a gradual shift toward formalising tourism as a consistent contributor to economic output rather than a seasonal activity.

The “When LAWMA Shines, Tourism Thrives” initiative targets cleanliness in key tourism areas such as Victoria Island and the Lekki axis.

The “Skill Up Lagos” programme has trained more than 1,000 creatives under the Lagos Cultural Mission over the past 24 months.

The “101 Days in Lagos” calendar was introduced to organise the festive season into a coordinated tourism period.

Together, these programmes are aimed at improving visitor experience while boosting economic activity linked to tourism, he explained.

Other programs

Beyond structured programmes, Lagos is also leveraging cultural festivals, food tourism, and partnerships to widen participation in the sector and deepen economic impact at the grassroots level, Aregbe noted

The state is using these initiatives to stimulate small businesses and expand value chains across the creative and hospitality industries.

The “Cook Lagos. Eat Lagos.” initiative promotes local cuisine while supporting chefs, food vendors, and agribusiness operators.

Events such as the Kayo-Kayo Festival in Epe and Isese Day celebrations across traditional institutions have helped stimulate local trade and tourism.

Cultural sites including Nike Arts Gallery and the John Randle Centre are being integrated into organised tourism experiences.

Public-private partnerships are also being used to support trade fairs, digital tourism platforms, and seasonal tourism activities across the state.

What you should know

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture had in May 2025, entered a strategic partnership with MyLagosApp to improve service delivery across tourism, hospitality, transportation, and entertainment sectors in Lagos.

The Ministry emphasized that the collaboration with MyLagosApp aims to improve service delivery for both residents and tourists in Lagos.

Aregbe praised the MyLagosApp platform, highlighting its potential to amplify the state’s tourism narrative and enhance coordination during the festive season.