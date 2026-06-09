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OneDosh today announced the closing of an additional $1 million pre-seed investment, bringing the company’s total pre-seed funding to $4 million.

The investment follows a period of rapid growth for the company, including expansion into 29 European countries, surpassing 200,000 users, and the launch of a first-of-its-kind integration enabling U.S. users to fund their OneDosh wallets through Cash App and instantly send money globally.

But funding is not the story.

The story is the future we are building.

For decades, moving money across borders has been slow, expensive, and unnecessarily complex. OneDosh was founded on a simple belief: money should move as freely as humans.

“We are not raising capital to celebrate a valuation or a funding round,” said Jackson Ukuevo, Co-Founder and CEO of OneDosh. “We are raising capital to build. To create infrastructure that removes friction from the global economy and gives people access to financial services regardless of where they live.”

Today, OneDosh provides a unified platform for payments, wallets, banking services, cards, stablecoins, and global money movement. The company is building the foundation for a world where financial access is seamless, borderless, and available to everyone.

The additional capital will accelerate product development, expand engineering and compliance capabilities, strengthen global partnerships, and support the company’s continued international expansion.

“We believe the next generation of financial infrastructure will not be defined by countries or banking systems,” Ukuevo added. “It will be defined by access. The opportunity ahead is enormous, and we are still at the beginning.”

OneDosh recently surpassed 200,000 users and is on track to exceed 400,000 users within the next 60 days as adoption continues to accelerate across global markets.

The company remains focused on its long-term mission: building the financial operating system for a borderless world.

About OneDosh

OneDosh is building the financial infrastructure that enables people and businesses to move money globally without borders. Through a unified platform that combines payments, banking, cards, stablecoins, and financial services, OneDosh is creating a future where participation in the global economy is available to everyone.

Money should move as freely as humans.