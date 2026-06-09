The Federal Government is planning rail connectivity that will link the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), and the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos to improve passenger movement and airport accessibility.

The Federal Government is planning rail connectivity that will link the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), and the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos to improve passenger movement and airport accessibility.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, as contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Tunde Moshood.

The proposed rail integration forms part of broader efforts by the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government to strengthen multimodal transportation and support Lagos’ growing role as a regional aviation hub.

What they are saying

Keyamo said the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is working closely with the Lagos State Government to extend the rail network from Ikeja through the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), MMA2 and onward to the international terminal.

He explained that the initiative is designed to improve accessibility, reduce travel friction within the airport complex and strengthen multimodal transport integration.

“The Minister further announced plans to improve multimodal connectivity to the airport through the extension of the Lagos rail network.”

“He disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is collaborating closely with the Lagos State Government to extend the rail line from Ikeja through the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), MM2 terminal and onward to the international terminal, significantly improving passenger movement and accessibility,” the statement read in part.

“Lagos is ready for the next big step in aviation development. The rail extension project will further enhance connectivity and support the state’s growing status as a regional aviation hub,” Keyamo said.

He also highlighted Lagos’ strategic importance to Nigeria’s aviation sector, noting that about 67% of international passengers entering the country pass through the state. According to him, Lagos is geographically positioned to serve as a key aviation hub, with connectivity to Europe, the Middle East, Southern Africa and South America within roughly six hours.

More insights

Keyamo also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu approved a $500 million investment for the comprehensive modernisation and reconstruction of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

He said the 22-month project will transform the ageing airport into a modern aviation facility and improve operational efficiency across terminals.

The project is aimed at upgrading terminal infrastructure and enhancing passenger experience.

It includes reforms to improve investor confidence and attract private sector participation in aviation.

The minister cited recent dispute resolutions as evidence of a more investment-friendly environment.

He encouraged investors to explore opportunities in federal airport infrastructure projects, including a proposed airport along the Lekki corridor.

He added that Nigeria’s aviation sector still holds significant investment potential, with government reforms focused on ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.

Get up to speed

The dispute referenced by Keyamo relates to the long-standing concession disagreement between the Federal Government and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of MMA2.

The matter was resolved through a negotiated settlement announced in April 2026, ending nearly two decades of disputes.

Bi-Courtney waived its N132 billion judgment debt claim and surrendered its rights over the old domestic terminal (MM1).

The exclusivity clause restricting private airport development in Lagos was removed.

The government also returned the uncompleted hotel and conference centre opposite MMA2 to Bi-Courtney, to be completed within 24 months under a shared revenue arrangement.

The agreement provides for expansion of the MMA2 apron, possible relocation of regional flight operations to MMA2 subject to capacity, and a revised revenue structure allowing the Federal Government to earn income from MMA2 operations.

Keyamo noted that final technical and commercial details, including operational modalities and fuel-related charges, would be concluded at a formal signing ceremony in Lagos involving stakeholders such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

What you should know

The rail integration proposal comes as the Federal Government advances the N712 billion ($500 million) modernisation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The project is already underway and is expected to be completed within 22 months, with a focus on upgrading ageing infrastructure and improving passenger flow.

The upgrade includes expansion and rehabilitation of terminal buildings.

New access roads and a skywalk will link key airport facilities.

A temporary departure hall is included to reduce disruption during construction.

The project is designed to increase capacity and improve overall passenger experience.

Aviation experts argue that the investment reflects global airport modernisation standards and addresses decades of underinvestment at Nigeria’s busiest aviation hub.