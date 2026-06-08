FCMB Group Plc has announced that it will pay a final dividend of 35 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share to its shareholders on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

FCMB Group Plc has announced that it will pay a final dividend of 35 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share to its shareholders on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

This was disclosed in a corporate actions announcement signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adedibu, on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The dividend payment is subject to withholding tax and shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The company said the dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders who have completed their e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to credit their bank accounts.

What they are saying

FCMB confirmed that the qualification date for dividend entitlement is Monday, June 15, 2026.

The company also stated that the Register of Members will be closed on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

“On Tuesday, 30 June 2026, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday, 15 June 2026, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts,” the Group said.

The company added that shareholders whose names appear on the register as of the qualification date will be eligible to receive the dividend.

FCMB also advised shareholders who have not completed their e-dividend registration to download the relevant form from the website of its Registrar, CardinalStone Registrars Limited, and submit it to their banks or directly to the Registrar.

Get up to speed

The proposed dividend payment follows a profit before tax of N202.100 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025 representing an 80.61% year-on-year increase from the N111.895 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax rose to N177.271 billion from N73.337 billion in 2024.

Gross earnings increased by 42.46% to N1.132 trillion.

The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of 35 kobo per share.

The proposed dividend amounts to N23.08 billion, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

FCMB’s performance was driven mainly by stronger gross earnings, supported by a sharp increase in interest income and net interest income.

More insights

Interest income rose by 61.68% to N1.01 trillion, crossing the trillion-naira mark for the first time. The figure accounted for nearly 89% of the Group’s gross earnings of N1.13 trillion for the year.

FCMB urged shareholders with unclaimed dividend warrants or share certificates to regularise their records by contacting the Registrar.

The company’s Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The dividend proposal will be formally presented to shareholders for approval at the AGM.

The announcement reflects FCMB’s plan to reward shareholders following a strong financial year, while also maintaining transparency in its corporate actions and investor communications.

What you should know

In its unaudited financial statements for the first quarter of 2026, FCMB Group Plc reported a profit before tax of N86.987 billion for the period ended March 31.

This represents a 148.39% year-on-year increase from the N35.020 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Profit after tax rose to N76.527 billion from N32.230 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross earnings increased by 26.72% to N320.220 billion.

The performance was supported by stronger interest income.

Higher fee and commission income also contributed to the growth.

The Group delivered the improved earnings despite elevated impairment charges and operating expenses, highlighting continued growth in core income lines.