The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the commissioning of critical infrastructure projects by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9.

The disclosure was made on the official X account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday.

The advisory outlines partial road closures across key parts of the state to ensure smooth conduct of the events and the safety of motorists.

President Tinubu is expected to commission six major projects during the two-day window, including the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, Lagos State Geographic Information Service (LAGIS) building, Lagos Multi-Agency Building in Alausa, Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Abijo, Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, and Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle.

What they are saying

The Lagos State Government emphasized that the temporary road closures are essential for safety and traffic management during the commissioning events.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the motoring public of partial road closures for the commissioning events of critical infrastructure projects on Wednesday, 8th April, 2026, and Thursday, 9th April, 2026. These events require temporary road closures in specific areas to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of proceedings,” the statement read in part.

On April 8, the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge will be commissioned between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., affecting motorists in Opebi-Allen, Ikeja, and Ojota areas. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes.

On April 9, the Tolu Schools Complex will be commissioned from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., impacting traffic in Olodi Apapa and Ajegunle, while an event at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. will prompt delays in the area.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and designated personnel will be deployed to manage traffic and assist motorists.

The government urged road users to cooperate fully with officials, follow traffic instructions, and allow extra time for their journeys during the events.

More Insights

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, April 7, that while the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will be commissioned on Wednesday, it may take up to two months before it is open to the public.

According to Omotosho, certain finishing works still need to be completed on the bridge, particularly aesthetic and minor engineering tasks.

He emphasized that although the road is structurally ready for use, these finishing touches are essential before it can be fully accessible to commuters

What you should know

The newly constructed Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge provides a direct and efficient connection between Ikeja’s Central Business District and residential areas in Ojota, improving mobility that was previously limited.

The bridge project was originally conceived over 20 years ago during the administration of former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu and was revived in January 2022 by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The regenerated Tolu Schools, established in 1981, now feature 13 new classrooms, a vocational training center, and upgraded facilities for 20,000 pupils in Ajegunle.

The Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Abijo is designed to create a sustainable food distribution network within the Eti Osa corridor.

The purpose-built five-story LAGIS building offers one-stop access for geospatial, planning, and land administration services, the state government noted.