The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has announced the April 2026 issuance of the Federal Government Savings Bonds with interest rates of up to 14.082% per annum.

This was disclosed in a circular published by the DMO on Tuesday.

The savings bonds are designed to provide retail investors with a secure and accessible investment option amid Nigeria’s evolving interest rate environment.

The offer features two bond tenors, with competitive yields aimed at attracting a broad range of investors seeking stable returns.

What the data is saying

The DMO disclosed key details of the April 2026 bond offer, including rates, tenors, and subscription timelines.

The two-year bond due April 15, 2028 offers an interest rate of 13.082% per annum.

The three-year bond due April 15, 2029 offers a higher rate of 14.082% per annum.

The subscription window opened on April 7, 2026, and will close on April 10, 2026, with settlement scheduled for April 15, 2026.

Interest payments will be made quarterly on July 15, October 15, January 15, and April 15.

The structure reflects the government’s continued effort to provide competitive returns to investors while raising domestic funds.

More Insights

The FGN Savings Bonds are structured to be accessible to retail investors, with relatively low entry requirements and flexible investment options.

The bonds are priced at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000.

Additional investments can be made in multiples of N1,000, up to a maximum of N50 million.

The instrument is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government, ensuring a high level of security.

It is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, enhancing liquidity and enabling secondary market trading.

In addition to accessibility, the bonds offer regulatory and tax advantages, making them attractive to a wide range of investors.

What you should know

In March, DMO offered Savings Bond with interest rates of up to 13.906 per cent per annum to retail investors.

The FGN Savings Bond is a government-backed instrument designed to encourage savings and deepen the domestic debt market.

The bond qualifies as an approved security for trustees under the Trustee Investment Act.

It is recognised as a government security under both the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), offering tax benefits.

The instrument also qualifies as a liquid asset for banks when calculating liquidity ratios.

Its government backing makes it a low-risk investment option compared to other asset classes.

With these features, the April 2026 FGN Savings Bonds provide a secure and predictable investment avenue, particularly for retail investors seeking stable income in a high-interest-rate environment.