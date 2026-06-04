The CBN raised N1.457 trillion at its June 3 Treasury bills primary market auction, hiking stop rates across all tenors despite heavy demand attracting N2.160 trillion in subscriptions, more than double the offer size of N1 trillion.

….As 364-day bill draws N1.95 trillion demand

The CBN raised N1.457 trillion at its June 3 Treasury bills primary market auction, hiking stop rates across all tenors despite heavy demand attracting N2.160 trillion in subscriptions, more than double the offer size of N1 trillion.

The 364-day bill alone attracted subscriptions of N1.946 trillion against an N800 billion offer.

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This is according to the official NTB auction results published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and obtained by Nairametrics on Wednesday, June 3.

The CBN, on behalf of the Debt Management Office (DMO) offered N100 billion each on the 91-day and 182-day bills, and N800 billion on the 364-day bill, with allotment dates set for Thursday, June 4, 2026, while maturity dates fall on September 3, December 3, and June 3, 2027 respectively.

Stop rates rose across all three instruments compared with the previous auction, with the 91-day clearing at 16.05%, the 182-day at 16.19%, and the 364-day at 16.35% — increments of 10 basis points, 5 basis points, and 20.1 basis points respectively.

The auction result arrives as Nigerian banking system liquidity enters what the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA) projects will be one of its most heavily loaded monthly inflow cycles of 2026, with approximately N10.90 trillion in total inflows expected in June — of which N7.77 trillion will come from maturing OMO bills alone.

Against that backdrop, the June 3 NTB auction served as the first significant liquidity management event of the new month, absorbing N1.457 trillion from a system that ended May with N5.89 trillion parked overnight with the CBN through the Standing Deposit Facility.

What the data is saying:

A breakdown of the June 3, 2026, NTB auction results across all three tenor instruments reveals the apex bank accepted all 91-day subscriptions and partially allotted on the 182-day and 364-day instruments. Aggregate auction summary shows:

Total offered: N1.0 trillion

Total subscriptions: N2.160 trillion (2.16x oversubscribed)

Total allotment: N1.457 trillion (significantly above N1.0 trillion offer)

A further breakdown of the auction results across all three maturities shows:

91-Day Bill (Maturity: September 3, 2026)

Offer: N100 billion

Subscription: N131.18 billion (over-subscribed)

Allotment: N131.18 billion (100%)

Range of bid rates: 15.0000% – 16.0500%

Previous stop rate: 15.9500%

Current stop rate: 16.0500% — up 10 basis points

182-Day Bill (Maturity: December 3, 2026)

Offer: N100 billion

Subscription: N83.55 billion (slightly undersubscribed)

Allotment: N82.98 billion (partial allotment)

Range of bid rates: 15.5000% – 17.0000%

Previous stop rate: 16.1400%

Current stop rate: 16.1900% (up 5 basis points)

364-Day Bill (Maturity: June 3, 2027)

Offer: N800 billion

Subscription: N1.946 trillion (2.43x oversubscribed)

Allotment: N1.243 trillion (partial allotment)

Range of bid rates: 15.5000% – 22.0000%

Previous stop rate: 16.1490%

Current stop rate: 16.3500% (up 20.1 basis points)

The data indicates investor’s appetite for the risk-free government paper remains exceptionally strong, particularly at the longer end of the tenor curve, driven by institutional investors seeking to lock in yield over a 12-month horizon.

More insights:

The upward movement in stop rates across all three tenors — albeit modest — is consistent with the broader interest rate environment in Nigeria.

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Rate was held at 26.50% at its last MPC meeting.

With average T-bill yields settling at 17.42% and the bonds market closing at 16.02% as of June 2, the NTB stop rate of 16.35% on the 364-day bill remains below both the MPR and the OMO bill rates.

At the May 29 OMO auction, rates for the two OMO were stopped at of 20.37% to 21.80%.

Thus, CBN sustains the structural spread between NTBs and OMO instruments, a pattern that has characterised Nigeria’s fixed-income market throughout 2026.

What you should know:

The June 3 NTB auction must be viewed in the context of the N10.90 trillion in liquidity inflows projected for June 2026 by the FMDA, of which N7.77 trillion is expected from OMO maturities, the largest single-instrument inflow source.

Against that projected inflow calendar, the N1.457 trillion absorbed at the NTB auction represents only a partial offset of the month’s expected injections.

The CBN will need to conduct multiple further OMO auctions in June to prevent excess banking system liquidity from expanding.

The one-year NTB’s yield of 16.35% remains the most attractive rate available to retail and institutional investors in the government’s direct securities market.

The broader fixed-income market context further supports the case for Treasury Bills at current yields.

Average T-bill yields settled at 17.42% as of the June 2 secondary market session, while the bonds market closed at 16.02%.

For investors with a one-year investment horizon and no need for near-term liquidity, the June 3 auction represented one of the most competitive NTB pricing sessions of 2026 — with stop rates rising on all three tenors for the second consecutive auction cycle.