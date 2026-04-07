Billionaire tech founder Bill Gates has seen his net worth decline by $15.6 billion so far in 2026, reflecting a combination of market performance pressures.

This is according to data tracked by Nairametrics on Bloomberg Billionaire Index, which lists the world’s wealthiest people.

The bulk of Gates’ fortune is no longer directly tied to Microsoft, the world’s largest software maker, but instead flows through Cascade Investment, his private holding company.

Cascade manages a diversified portfolio spanning public equities, private assets, real estate, and energy investments, with stakes in companies such as Canadian National Railway, Deere, and Ecolab.

What the data is saying

As of April 7, 2026, Gates’ net worth stands at $102 billion, representing a 13.3% year-to-date decline. His fortune also recorded a daily drop of $258 million, or 0.3%, showing ongoing volatility across the assets underpinning his wealth.

While Microsoft generated $245 billion in revenue in 2024, Gates currently owns only about 1% of the company, having gradually reduced his stake over the years through stock sales, dividends, and philanthropic transfers.

He stepped down from Microsoft’s board in March 2020, further distancing his wealth from the company’s day-to-day performance.

Reports note that the recent decline in Gates’ net worth is partly linked to adjustments in Bloomberg’s valuation methodology.

In July 2025, appreciation rates applied to his assets were revised downward to better reflect his extensive charitable giving and updated disclosures from his personal blog, Gates Notes. This recalibration alone reduced his estimated wealth by approximately $50 billion.

Philanthropy continues to play a central role in reshaping Gates’ financial profile. Bloomberg estimates that he has received more than $60 billion in stock and dividends over time, much of which has been directed toward charitable causes. A notable example includes a $3.3 billion Microsoft dividend payout in 2004, which he donated to his foundation.

What you should know

Recent transfers tied to his separation from Melinda French Gates have also significantly impacted his net worth, following their 2021 divorce announcement.

Earlier in January, Nairametrics reported that a nearly $8 billion transfer to a nonprofit controlled by Melinda French Gates marked a major shift in global philanthropy. The transfer, part of a broader $12.5 billion agreement reached in 2024, highlights her emergence as an independent force in the philanthropic space, separate from the Gates Foundation.

Despite the decline, Gates remains one of the world’s richest individuals, with his wealth anchored in a highly diversified investment structure. His largest identified asset exposure, RSG US Equity, continues to reflect broader market trends, which have contributed to the year-to-date losses.

Beyond finance, Gates’ influence spans decades, from co-founding Microsoft to becoming one of the most prominent global philanthropists.