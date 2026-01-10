Bill Gates’ nearly $8 billion transfer to a nonprofit controlled by his former wife, Melinda French Gates, marks a major shift in global philanthropy and reinforces French Gates’ emergence as an independent force in charitable giving.

This is according to recent tax filings reviewed by multiple media outlets, including an initial report by the New York Times, which detailed the scale and destination of the transfer.

The $7.9 billion transfer is part of a broader $12.5 billion agreement reached between Bill Gates and French Gates in 2024, signaling a clear separation of influence between the Gates Foundation and French Gates’ personal philanthropic ambitions.

What they are saying

According to the tax filing, Bill Gates transferred $7.9 billion to Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation, a tax-exempt nonprofit linked to Melinda French Gates’ philanthropic platform, Pivotal Ventures.

The transfer immediately places Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation among the world’s largest private charitable organizations by assets.

A spokesperson for Pivotal confirmed that the transfer represents the full completion of the previously announced $12.5 billion commitment.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which the former couple built together over more than two decades, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation was established in 2022 as the nonprofit arm of Pivotal Ventures, which French Gates founded over a decade ago.

Unlike traditional grantmaking foundations, Pivotal Ventures combines philanthropy with venture-style investments, focusing on systemic change rather than standalone charitable programs.

More context on the story

Before the latest funding boost, Pivotal had already deployed hundreds of millions of dollars into more than 150 organizations. Its focus areas include advancing gender equality, expanding women’s participation in technology and politics, and advocating for policies such as paid family leave.

The 2024 tax filing shows that Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation distributed about $875 million in grants in a single year.

Beneficiaries included initiatives addressing youth mental health, reducing political violence, and improving workplace outcomes for women.

Despite the scale of its activities, the foundation reported having just three employees, including French Gates, who serves as a director.

The filing also lists John Sage, a longtime adviser to French Gates, as president and treasurer, while Brooke Anderson, president of Pivotal’s LLC arm, serves as vice president.

What you should know

At the time of the transfer, Bill Gates, now 70, had an estimated net worth of $118 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Melinda French Gates, 61, was valued at about $17.7 billion.

The Gates Foundation remains one of the world’s largest philanthropic institutions, but French Gates’ Pivotal platform is now positioned as a major standalone player in global philanthropy.

Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates announced their separation in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, bringing an end to one of the most high-profile personal and professional partnerships in global philanthropy.

Although they continued to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for several years after the divorce, both parties agreed in 2024 to stop collaborating on philanthropic activities.

The separation paved the way for Melinda French Gates to pursue independent charitable priorities through Pivotal Ventures and its nonprofit arm, Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation.