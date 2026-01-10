Moremonee introduces MoneeDirect, Africa’s first facial verification money transfer feature, enabling urgent transfers without a phone or card.

The app offers innovative tools like Target Savings,FutureBoxwith up to 22% interest, Snappy for quick transfers, and instant Statement of Account via Gmail.

Moremoneepositions itself as the GenZ Bank, redefining digital banking with intuitive, fast, and user-friendly solutions.

In a bold move in 2026, Moremonee has launched MoneeDirect, a transfer feature that lets you send money urgently through another Moremonee user using facial verification.

This innovative feature is a big deal, allowing users to send money even without their phone or card. “It’s like having a digital wallet that’s always with you,” says a satisfied user.

MoneeDirect is indeed a groundbreaking feature, and it’s accurate to say it’s the first of its kind in Africa, solidifying Moremonee’s position as the GenZ Bank.

The feature allows users to send money urgently through another Moremonee user using facial verification, even without their phone or card. “We’re all about making banking quick, easy, and intuitive,” said Moremonee CTO.

The process is straightforward: enable MoneeDirect, initiate a top-up, verify your face, and the money is deducted from your account and added to your MoneeDirect recipient.

But MoneeDirect is just the beginning. Moremonee’s app is packed with features that make banking effortless, including Target Savings, FutureBox, Snappy, and Statement of Account.

Target Savings lets users lock away money for a specific period towards a goal, while FutureBox offers competitive interest of up to 22%.

Snappy lets users send money without typing an account number – just snap a pic of the account details, and the system fills in the rest. Statement of Account is also available, allowing users to request and receive their statement instantly via Gmail.

With these innovative features, Moremonee is pushing the boundaries of digital banking. “They’re really changing the game,” said an industry expert. “We set the pace, and others follow.” To experience the future of banking, download the Moremonee app and enable MoneeDirect today.