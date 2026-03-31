The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has sanctioned five brokerage firms over market manipulation and price distortion, imposing on them cumulative N291.29 million fines and corrective measures to curb unethical trading practices.

According to a formal notification dated March 27, 2026, NGX Regulation Limited (RegCo) informed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the disciplinary actions approved by its board.

Market stakeholders noted that recent regulatory actions show that regulators have shifted from passive oversight to active policing of the market, urging jail terms against market operators found culpable for grave infractions like market manipulations.

What the NGX revealed

The notification seen by Nairametrics stated that the sanctions followed investigations and hearings conducted by the Investigation Panel between February and March 2026, which uncovered “recurring patterns of infractions.”

The infractions included wash trades, self-matching transactions, artificial price formation, and broader attempts to mislead the market. These were found to be in breach of provisions under the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025.”

Consequently, the NGX imposed a fine of N91.29 million on CSL Stockbrokers Limited, the highest among the affected firms.

Cowry Securities Limited, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited, SMADAC Securities Limited, and Associated Asset Managers Limited were each fined N50 million.

In addition to financial penalties, all five firms have been mandated to undergo compulsory compliance and market conduct training.

The mandatory compliance training is aimed at correcting internal control weaknesses and improving adherence to regulatory standards within the dealing member community.

The NGX reiterated its commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent market, noting that stricter enforcement is necessary to protect investors and sustain confidence.

More insights

NGX Regulation noted that the sanctions were “commensurate to the infractions” and are designed to serve as a deterrent against future violations.

The development comes barely one month after the NGX suspended trading in the shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Plc on March 23, following suspicions of price manipulation.

The SEC mandated an investigation into the trade patterns following a rapid price gain of over 800% in just one month after listing on February 20.

The NGX lifted the suspension on Zichis after a month-long investigation that eventually indicted neither the issuer nor the stockbrokers that facilitated the stock listing.

However, the NGX stated that it had implemented corrective measures to ensure a fair and orderly market.

Get up to speed

Regulators in Nigeria’s capital market have intensified enforcement following the enactment of the ISA 2025, signaling a shift toward stricter oversight and zero tolerance for infractions. The latest sanctions reflect a broader crackdown on market abuse and governance lapses.

Recent NGX RegCo’s X-Compliance Report showed that 34 listed companies also paid N540.37 million in penalties for the late submission of financial statements between 2024 and 2025.

Also, NGX RegCo recently imposed N378 million in penalties on 13 listed insurance firms for disclosure breaches.

The X-Compliance framework has been introduced to enforce transparency and timely reporting.

The SEC has consistently reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on fraud and unethical practices, warning that violators will face tougher penalties.

These latest enforcement actions mirror broader regulatory crackdown aimed at strengthening market integrity under the ISA 2025 framework. The aim is to deter infractions, improve market discipline, and rebuild investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

Stakeholders react

In a tacit response to the development, Chief Blakey Ijezie, the founder of Okwudili Ijezie & Co., commended the regulators, saying they are living up to expectations in ways never seen in Nigeria’s capital market.

“I am particularly impressed with the NGX and SEC. The regulatory enforcement shows they are living up to expectations in remarkable ways never seen in the market before. They keep it up,” Ijezie told Nairametrics.

“The sanctions align with the enforcement powers granted under the Investments and Securities Act 2025, particularly provisions dealing with market abuse and investor protection,” said Barrister Raphael Udo of “Ralph Udo Chambers.”

The NGX action is “a proper invocation of statutory powers to preserve market integrity,” said the lawyer, citing ISA 2025, Section 139, which he said clearly mandates monetary penalties and corrective measures on dealing members found culpable of the infractions cited.

He stressed that the compulsory compliance training also aligns with remedial provisions aimed at strengthening internal controls among operators.

“This is good news from NGX, and it is worthy of celebration. I urge our market regulators – SEC and NGX – to consider jail terms for infractions like price manipulations. It is a grievous infraction which can destroy market confidence, and the punishment should be more severe,” said a shareholder activist who pleaded anonymity.

The stakeholders concluded that recent enforcement trends show that “regulators are moving from passive oversight to active policing,” consistent with the SEC’s strengthened mandate under ISA 2025.

What you should know

Market manipulation was a major trigger of Nigeria’s 2008 stock market crash that wiped out over N8 trillion of investors’ wealth.

At its peak in March 2008, the market capitalization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE as it was known then) stood at about N12.6 trillion.

By early 2009, it had plunged to about N4 trillion. The massive erosion of stock value was a direct consequence of rampant share price inflation, which created a fragile bubble detached from market fundamentals.

Stockbrokers and institutional players engaged in practices such as insider trading and artificial demand creation, pushing equities to unsustainable levels despite warnings by leading investment research institutions stating that the Nigerian equities market was running ahead of its fundamentals.

As early as 2006, a McKinsey Global Institute report⁠ noted that the global credit boom had pushed debt to “very high levels,” with signs that parts of the financial system were already “unsustainable.”

By 2007, many emerging and global markets were already in a “bubble stage,” driven by liquidity surges and speculative capital flows rather than fundamentals. The inflated valuations collapsed after foreign investors offloaded their shares.