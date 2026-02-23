The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has suspended trading in the shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc pending the outcome of a regulatory investigation into recent trading activities.

The suspension was announced in a Market Bulletin issued to dealing members on Monday.

The action follows what the Exchange described as extraordinary price movements in which the stock price recorded extra-ordinary 772% to close at N17.36 per share on Friday, February 20, up from its January 20 listing price of N1.81.

This has prompted concerns over market integrity and investor protection.

The suspension takes immediate effect from Monday, 23 February 2026, and will remain in place until the investigation is concluded. The move effectively halts further transactions in the stock as regulators review the circumstances surrounding its rapid price appreciation.

What the Exchange is saying:

The Nigerian Exchange said the decision was taken in line with its regulatory mandate to ensure fair and orderly trading in listed securities. The Exchange noted that the action is aimed at safeguarding investors and maintaining transparency in the capital market.

The suspension was executed under Rule 7.0 of the NGX Rulebook governing trading halts in listed securities.

The rule empowers the Exchange to suspend trading in any security where such action is considered necessary to protect the investing public and align with Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

The restriction will remain in place pending the conclusion of an investigation into transactions involving Zichis shares.

The Exchange also advised market participants to take note of the development as part of its broader efforts to strengthen oversight and uphold orderly trading within Nigeria’s equities market.

More insights

The suspension underscores the Exchange’s increasing willingness to intervene swiftly when unusual trading patterns emerge. Analysts say such measures are critical to sustaining credibility, particularly at a time when the Nigerian capital market is witnessing heightened activity and growing retail participation.

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries listed 600 million ordinary shares by introduction on the NGX Growth Board on 20 January 2026.

The shares were priced at N1.81 per share at listing, valuing the company at approximately N1.19 billion.

Qualinvest Capital Limited acted as Lead Issuing House, while Anchoria Investment and Securities Limited served as Lead Stockbroker.

The company’s rapid price surge since listing appears to have triggered regulatory scrutiny, especially as the rally significantly outpaced broader market performance.

What you should know

Zichis closed its last trading day on Friday, 20 February 2026, at N17.36 per share, representing a 9.9% increase from its previous closing price of N15.79. The stock debuted at N1.81 on its IPO day and has since gained 772% from that valuation, ranking first on the NGX in year-to-date performance.

Over the past four weeks alone, the stock appreciated by 563%, the highest on the Exchange within that period.

Between 23 January and 20 February 2026, the company traded 118 million shares in 976 deals valued at N721 million, averaging 5.64 million shares per session.

Zichis currently has a market capitalization of N10.4 billion, representing about 0.0083% of total NGX equity market value.

The NGX’s latest move signals continuity in regulatory discipline as the market expands in size and influence, reinforcing a governance framework intended to protect investors and promote sustainable confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.