The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has officially lifted the suspension on the shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc following a month-long regulatory review triggered by over 800% surge in the stock price within a month.

Trading on the company’s shares resumed today, Monday, March 23, 2026, according to an official statement from NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) made available to dealing members of the NGX.

As at 2:00pm local time, the stock was trading at N9.43; 9.91% or 0.85kobo compared to the opening price of N8.38.

The stock price, which stood at N17.36 per share at the time of suspension, came low after a one-for-one bonus issue.

The decision follows the completion of the investigation into the company’s trading activities. The suspension, initially announced on February 23, 2026, was implemented as part of efforts to uphold market integrity and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

The suspension on Zichis Agro-Allied, issued on February 23, 2026, under Rule 7.0 of the NGX Rulebook, was aimed at reviewing trading patterns and addressing any irregularities in the market.

More details later…