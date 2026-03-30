FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the listing of Champion Breweries Plc’s N30 billion Series 1, 5-Year, 19.50% Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Bond under its N45 billion Bond Issuance Programme.

The approval was disclosed in an emailed statement by the Exchange following a meeting of its Board Listings and Markets Committee, enabling the brewer to deepen access to long-term funding through the Nigerian debt capital market.

The listing provides Champion Breweries with a transparent and efficient platform to raise capital while offering investors an opportunity to participate in a fixed-income instrument backed by a leading player in Nigeria’s beverage sector.

What FMDQ is saying

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited noted that the successful approval of the bond underscores continued activity in Nigeria’s corporate debt market, particularly within the consumer goods segment.

“The Board Listings and Markets Committee has approved the listing of Champion Breweries Plc’s N30 billion Series 1, 5-Year, 19.50% Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Bond.”

“The issuance was executed under the company’s N45 billion Bond Issuance Programme.”

“The transaction reflects sustained growth in the Nigerian breweries sub-sector and provides efficient access to long-term institutional capital.”

Commenting on the development, the Group Chief Operating Officer of FMDQ Group PLC, Ms. Tumi Sekoni, expressed optimism about the listing, noting that the Exchange remains committed to supporting corporates in raising capital to drive sustainable economic growth.

More insights

Champion Breweries intends to deploy the net proceeds from the bond issuance toward strategic business priorities aimed at strengthening its operations and market position.

The funds will be used to enhance operational efficiency and modernise production infrastructure.

Proceeds will also support the strengthening of the company’s capital base and expansion initiatives.

The bond issuance is expected to position the company for sustained growth while delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

The issuance, sponsored by Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, highlights the increasing role of the domestic bond market in financing corporate expansion across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

What you should know

Champion Breweries’ bond issuance comes amid strong financial momentum, with the company reporting a 108% surge in profit before tax to N2.65 billion in 2025.

Surge in profit before tax was driven by revenue growth of 43% to N29.8 billion and improved operational efficiency.

The brewer has also been actively raising capital, including a N42 billion public offer aimed at funding the acquisition of the Bullet brand portfolio.

The capital raise is expected to drive its expansion footprint and diversify revenue streams across African markets.

The Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Bond with 5-year tenor and 19.50% coupon offers predictable income while enabling the company to raise funds without diluting shareholder ownership.