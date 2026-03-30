Nigeria’s foreign reserves declined by about $547 million within a 15-day period in March 2026, reflecting renewed pressure on the country’s external buffers.

This is according to data published on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website.

While the central bank is yet to explain the reason for the drop, historical trends indicate a steady drawdown rather than a sharp drop.

The movement also suggests a decline related to payment obligations within the foreign exchange market.

The decline also marks a shift from the earlier positive trend recorded at the start of the year.

What the data is saying

The CBN data shows a consistent downward trend in foreign reserves over the review period, with no major rebound recorded.

Reserves declined from $50.03 billion on March 11, 2026, to $49.48 billion on March 26, 2026, representing a total drop of $547 million.

The decline was gradual, occurring as daily reductions rather than a single sharp fall.

A closer look at the daily figures shows the steady drawdown:

March 11, 2026: $50.03 billion

March 12, 2026: $50.01 billion

March 13, 2026: $49.97 billion

March 16, 2026: $49.87 billion

March 17, 2026: $49.83 billion

March 18, 2026: $49.79 billion

March 23, 2026: $49.61 billion

March 24, 2026: $49.57 billion

March 25, 2026: $49.53 billion

March 26, 2026: $49.48 billion

The data demonstrates a steady drawdown in Nigeria’s reserves, with levels dipping below the $50 billion mark during the period.

Get up to speed

Nigeria’s foreign reserves have historically shown periods of volatility, often reflecting shifts in global oil markets and domestic policy actions.

In January 2026, reserves rose by about $509 million within the first 22 days, signalling improved inflows at the time.

The recent decline represents a reversal of that earlier upward trend.

In October 2018, reserves dropped by $1.1 billion within two weeks, highlighting a pattern of short-term fluctuations.

These movements are typically driven by a mix of oil revenue changes, FX interventions, and external obligations.

The pattern underscores the sensitivity of Nigeria’s reserves to both global and domestic economic conditions.

What you should know

Despite the recent dip, the Central Bank of Nigeria maintains an optimistic outlook for the country’s external reserves.