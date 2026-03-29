The Delta State Police Command prosecuted 68 traffic offenders on Saturday at mobile courts sitting in Warri and Asaba, as well as at the Magistrate Court in Okwe, Delta State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, on Sunday.

The prosecutions followed traffic enforcement operations on major roads across the state by the police.

What they are saying

The state police command said the operation was part of the state government’s commitment to curbing the rising trend of traffic violations.

It said the initiative also forms part of broader efforts to promote compliance with traffic regulations and ensure the safety of residents across Delta State.

“A total of 68 offenders were successfully prosecuted at the state mobile courts in Warri and Asaba, as well as at the Magistrate Court, Okwe. The offenders were apprehended for a range of traffic infractions.

“Seven individuals were charged for unauthorised use of number plates, five for driving against traffic, 15 for driving without registration numbers, two for illegitimate use of sirens and revolving lights, 15 for obstruction on the roads, 13 for driving with covered number plates, and 11 for driving without valid driver’s licences.

“It is noteworthy that vehicles with unregistered or covered number plates are often used to commit offences and evade security checks at various checkpoints. All offenders were fined in accordance with the provisions of the Delta State Traffic Management Law and the National Road Traffic Regulations, reinforcing the consequences of violating traffic laws,” the statement said.

The command urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations, ensure their vehicles are properly registered, and carry valid driver’s licences at all times.

It reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance stance on traffic violations, stressing that decisive action would continue to be taken to safeguard lives and maintain order on the state’s roads.

Backstory

Last year, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) impounded 173 vehicles for violating traffic regulations, including illegal parking and causing road obstructions.

The vehicles, which include 125 commercial buses and 48 private cars, were seized in a coordinated operation across some of Lagos’ busiest and most gridlocked areas, such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, Nnamdi Azikiwe by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo.

The announcement was made on the Authority’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The operation was part of LASTMA’s efforts to tackle traffic congestion in Lagos, particularly in areas plagued by illegal parking and unauthorized garages, which worsen gridlocks.

What you should know

Clampdowns against traffic violations have been taken very seriously by various states in Nigeria, such as Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) announced that it impounded 9,370 vehicles for alleged traffic violations between January and June 2024.

The information was contained in a statement on the official website of the Lagos State Government and was disclosed by the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, during a meeting with key stakeholders in the transportation sector.

Among the impounded vehicles, Bakare-Oki highlighted that 3,034 were private vehicles, including 1,849 cars, 549 buses, and 636 sports utility vehicles (SUVs).