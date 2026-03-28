In Nigeria’s fast-evolving Building and Construction Industry, one truth remains constant: the success or otherwise of site activities is determined by several other off-site activities.

And behind every structure are thousands of moving parts: sourcing and procurement of quality materials, logistics for timely deliveries to the site, payments and collections, as well as the management of multiple partnerships and interfaces.

For decades, Builders and Real Estate Developers have faced the same set of challenges: the challenge of unreliable suppliers, inconsistency in the quality of materials, long delays in the delivery of materials, inflationary increases in the cost of materials and lack of financial support.

MaterialsPro, a construction technology company, is stepping up to tackle these long-standing issues. The company is redefining how Building and Construction Projects are managed and executed, through an integrated Platform that connects Builders, Contractors, Developers, Suppliers, and Logistics Providers, thus creating a smarter, faster, and more transparent Building and Construction Ecosystem.

“At the core of MaterialsPro is one mission: to simplify how Africa builds,” says Ejide Akinbiyi, CEO of MaterialsPro. “From professional materials sourcing and supplier verification, to seamless procurement, reliable logistics and finance, we are creating a single connected platform that helps Builders, Contractors and Developers focus on what really matters to them – building, constructing and developing.”

MaterialsPro empowers Builders, Contractors and Real Estate Developers to source good quality materials, from verified and reliable producers, compare prices, schedule deliveries for multiple times and multiple project sites, and even access financing, all in one Digital Platform.

This technology-driven approach, not only saves time and money, it also ensures that projects meet international quality standards.

MaterialsPro has gained remarkable recognition for its innovation and impact, emerging as one of the Top 10 winners of the NSIA Prize for Innovation, featured on the iconic Nasdaq Tower in New York for advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and selected as part of the IFC SheWins Program for high-potential African Enterprises.

With several millions of Kilos of materials delivered to project sites and more than 60 partners in its growing network, the company’s platform is indeed fast becoming a trusted ally to Builders, Contractors and Real Estate Developers seeking reliability and peace of mind, in a sector known for poor quality materials, unreliable suppliers, and price volatility.

Beyond technology, MaterialsPro’s real edge lies in its human touch, the team’s deep understanding of Africa’s construction realities, and its commitment to building trust in a market that thrives on relationships.

“As Henry Ford once said, ‘Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.’ That’s what we’re doing at MaterialsPro, connecting every part of the process to make Building and Construction smarter, faster, and stronger for everyone involved.” Ejide added.

With a growing footprint and an ambitious roadmap, MaterialsPro is proving that the future of Building and Construction in Africa is not just about Granites, Bricks and Cement. It’s about building smarter systems, stronger partnerships, and sustainable progress.

About MaterialsPro:

MaterialsPro is a construction technology company helping Builders, Contractors, Real Estate Developers, and Suppliers streamline procurement, logistics, and financing. By combining innovation with industry expertise, MaterialsPro is redefining how Africa builds, one project at a time.

Website: www.materialspro.ng