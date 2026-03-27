The West African Examinations Council has released the results of the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates, with 32.72% of candidates obtaining five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

This is according to a statement issued by the examination body on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The examination was conducted between January 28 and February 14, 2026, across 166 centres in Nigeria, while marking was carried out in Lagos, Enugu, and Kaduna by 608 examiners.

What they are saying

According to the West African Examinations Council, a total of 10,480 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, representing an 11.49% increase compared to 9,438 candidates recorded in 2025.

They noted that 10,523 candidates registered for the examination, representing an 11.49% increase from 2025, but 10,480 candidates eventually sat for it.

WAEC said 3,429 candidates, representing 32.72%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Four thousand five hundred and ninety-eight (4,598) candidates representing 43.87% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics);

“Three thousand four hundred and twenty-nine (3,429) candidates representing 32.72% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics,” they stated.

The share of candidates who obtained at least five credits, including English and Mathematics, rose from 26.96% in 2025 and 30.95% in 2024 to 32.72% in 2026, reflecting a 5.76% improvement.

More insights

The examination board disclosed that a portion of the results remains pending due to processing issues.

Out of the total candidates, 8,418 results, representing 80.32%, have been fully processed and released, while 2,062 candidates (19.68%) still have some subjects being processed due to errors traceable to them.

WAEC also disclosed that 75 candidates, representing 0.72% of the total number of candidates, had their results withheld over alleged examination malpractice.

“These cases are being investigated, and reports will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council for determination,” the statement noted.

The gender breakdown shows that 5,106 candidates (48.72%) were male, while 5,374 (51.28%) were female.

What you should know

The West African Examinations Council is the regional examination body responsible for conducting standardised secondary school examinations across West Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia.