The Nigerian Navy has recovered over 20,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and deactivated an illegal refining site in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The development was disclosed on March 26 by the Director of Naval Information, Abiodun Folorunsho, in a statement detailing recent operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL.

The latest operation comes just four days after the Navy announced the interception of about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products and the arrest of eight suspects, also in Rivers State, underscoring a renewed crackdown on crude oil theft in the region.

What they are saying

The Navy said the operation led to the discovery and shutdown of an active illegal refining site, alongside the recovery of large volumes of stolen crude oil.

“The Nigerian Navy has recorded another operational success under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, with the discovery and deactivation of an active illegal refining site at Allison Community in the Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State and the recovery of over 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil.”

It further emphasised that the operation forms part of broader efforts to curb oil theft and protect national economic interests, particularly in the Niger Delta.

“The operation underscores the Nigerian Navy’s sustained efforts to combat crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, in line with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who has charged operational commanders to intensify operations and leverage intelligence in protecting the nation’s critical oil infrastructure and actualisation of the Federal Government’s 2.5 million barrels per day goal by this year.”

More insights

Providing more details, the Navy said the success followed actionable intelligence that led to the deployment of an anti-crude oil theft patrol team in the area.

“Acting on credible intelligence on illegal activities within the area, personnel of Forward Operating Base BONNY under Eastern Naval Command deployed an Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team, which led to the identification of an illegal refining site comprising dugout pits, locally fabricated cooking and cooling systems, as well as sacks containing significant quantities of products suspected to be stolen crude oil,” the statement revealed.

Further checks at the site revealed that more than 20,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil were stored within the facility, while suspects fled upon sighting the patrol team.

The disclosure also comes three days after another operation in the Degema/Ogbogoro/Ogbologo axis of Rivers State, where naval personnel intercepted large volumes of illegally refined petroleum products, highlighting sustained enforcement activities across multiple hotspots.

What you should know

Crude oil theft and illegal refining continue to pose serious challenges to Nigeria’s oil sector, especially in the Niger Delta, where pipeline vandalism and illicit bunkering significantly reduce output and government earnings.

Data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission shows that Nigeria has recorded substantial crude losses over the years.

In 2021 alone, losses reached about 37.6 million barrels, roughly 102,900 barrels per day, one of the highest levels in decades.

Although losses declined to around 20.9 million barrels in 2022 (about 57,200 barrels daily), the figures remained significant.

By 2023, losses dropped further to approximately 4.3 million barrels (11,900 barrels per day), and in 2024, estimates stood at about 4.1 million barrels, averaging 11,300 barrels daily.

Between January and July 2025, Nigeria still recorded losses of about 2.04 million barrels, translating to roughly 9,600 barrels per day, indicating that while progress has been made, the problem persists.

Recent reports indicate that the Nigerian Navy has intensified its anti-theft operations, dismantling over 800 illegal refineries and recovering about 171,000 barrels of stolen crude within two years.