The Federal Government has introduced a new chicken breed and 57 crop varieties to boost food security, increase food production, and improve Nigerians’ nutritional well-being.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of the National Variety Release Committee (NVRC), Prof. Soji Olufajo, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The development is part of ongoing efforts to enhance agricultural productivity through improved inputs and innovation across Nigeria’s farming sector.

The newly approved livestock and crop varieties are expected to improve yields, strengthen resilience to climate conditions, and provide farmers with better-performing agricultural options.

What they are saying

Olufajo explained that the approval followed recommendations from two technical sub-committees responsible for evaluating crop varieties and livestock breeds before final clearance by the NVRC.

He noted that the new chicken breed, Moorbeta, is designed to perform optimally under Nigeria’s climatic conditions.

“The Federal Government (FG) has introduced a newly developed chicken breed and 57 crop varieties to boost meat availability, enhance food security and improve Nigerians’ nutritional well-being,” the NAN report read in part.

These varieties were approved based on attributes such as early maturity, higher yields, resistance to pests and diseases, and adaptability to both dry and rainy conditions.

More insights

The committee highlighted that several of the crop innovations were developed through collaboration with leading agricultural research institutions. This reflects ongoing partnerships aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural productivity and innovation capacity.

Some of the crop varieties were developed by institutions such as the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and the National Horticultural Research Institute.

The 57 varieties span 14 key crops, including rice, maize, yams, soybeans, tomato, onion, pepper, plantain, banana, groundnut, sorghum, and cowpea.

The Moorbeta chicken breed is a locally developed meat-type bird with high body weight at 10 weeks and strong tolerance to heat stress.

Stakeholders emphasized the importance of scaling production and adoption to maximize the benefits of these innovations.

Olufajo urged farmers to adopt the improved seeds and livestock, while extension agents were encouraged to ensure widespread dissemination of information across farming communities.

Get up to speed

The latest development builds on a series of similar interventions by the Federal Government aimed at boosting agricultural output. These efforts have focused on introducing improved crop varieties and livestock breeds over the past years.

For example, in November 2024, the government unveiled two new chicken breeds, Noiler and Cobb 500, alongside 14 high-yield crop varieties.

In June 2025, 15 new hybrid crop varieties were approved, including upland rice varieties Faro 64 and Faro 65, as well as maize, tomato, cowpea, and wheat varieties.

The introduced varieties were selected for traits such as early maturity, high yield, and resistance to diseases and drought.

Tomato hybrids like KILELE were noted for high yield, firm fruits, and resistance to Fusarium wilt and late blight.

These ongoing initiatives reflect a sustained strategy to improve agricultural productivity and resilience in Nigeria.

What you should know

Nigeria is projected to face a worsening food security crisis in 2026, with millions at risk of acute food insecurity, highlighting the urgency of sustained government interventions in the agricultural sector.

This projection places the newly introduced chicken breed, crop varieties, and other policy measures within the broader context of efforts to strengthen food systems.

A PwC Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026 report projects that up to 34.7 million Nigerians could face acute food insecurity.

The Federal Government has over time introduced several initiatives, including improved crop varieties and livestock breeds, aimed at boosting food production and availability.

In October 2025, the Livestock Development Policy was introduced to improve feed systems, increase productivity, and expand access to protein-rich foods.

Agricultural education reforms were also launched to reposition the sector and create job opportunities for young Nigerians.

Collectively, these policies and interventions reflect a broader, ongoing strategy by the Federal Government to mitigate the projected food insecurity crisis by improving productivity, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing access to nutritious food across the country.