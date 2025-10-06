Nigeria has introduced a new Livestock Development Policy aimed at transforming the agricultural sector, boosting food security, and creating jobs through livestock-driven growth.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency on Monday, following the unveiling of the policy at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Global Forum for Animal Feed and Feed Regulators held in Rome, Italy.

According to the statement, the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, represented Nigeria at the global event.

He noted that the new policy aligns with the administration’s commitment to strengthening food security, tackling poverty, and promoting rural development through a modernized livestock sector.

“Nigeria has unveiled its new Livestock Development Policy at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Global Forum for Animal Feed and Feed Regulators in Rome, marking a major milestone in the country’s agricultural reform agenda.

“Representing Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said the creation of the new ministry reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to strengthen food security, create jobs, reduce poverty, and foster rural development through livestock-driven growth,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The statement highlighted that a central focus of the policy is the improvement of animal feed and fodder systems, identified as the backbone of a resilient livestock industry.

By enhancing feed quality and supply chains, the initiative seeks to increase productivity, improve animal health, and expand access to protein-rich foods essential for combating malnutrition.

The policy also aims to drive innovation and efficiency in livestock management through the adoption of modern technologies and stronger collaboration among farmers, feed producers, processors, and private investors.

Alhaji Maiha emphasized that sustainable feed production could serve as a catalyst for economic transformation, improving farmers’ earnings and strengthening rural livelihoods.

By presenting its strategy at the FAO Global Forum, Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to international best practices in livestock development and feed regulation. The Presidency added that the new policy marks a significant step toward repositioning livestock as a key driver of national prosperity, agricultural modernization, and food sovereignty.

What you should know

Beyond the unveiling of the new livestock policy, the Federal Government has also recently embarked on a comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s agricultural education system.

The move is part of broader efforts to boost food production and create more employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

The reform is being jointly implemented by the Federal Ministries of Education and Agriculture and Food Security.

It focuses on modernizing the nation’s agricultural curriculum to reflect contemporary practices and emerging technologies.