The Transmission Company of Nigeria has removed residential and commercial buildings along the corridor of a 330kV transmission line in Kudenda area of Kaduna.

The action was carried out in conjunction with the Kaduna State Urban and Regional Planning Agency (KASUPDA) alongside security agencies.

This was disclosed in a statement released via TCN’s X handle on Wednesday.

What they are saying

TCN said the action was necessary to safeguard the integrity of the national grid.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Kaduna Region, enforced Right-of-Way (RoW) compliance through a demolition exercise carried out along the Kudenda axis of the Mando–Mando 330kV Double Circuit Transmission Line on March 23, 2026.

“The exercise was necessitated by the presence of illegal residential and commercial structures encroaching on the statutory Right-of-Way designated for the proposed Kudenda–Mando Double Circuit line.

“TCN, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Urban and Regional Planning Agency (KASUPDA) and security agencies, removed the encroaching structures, an essential step in safeguarding the integrity of the national grid,” the statement said.

TCN claimed that all Project Affected Persons (PAPs) within the corridor were duly compensated in 2021 but failed to vacate the area.

“Following a thorough verification process to ensure all legal obligations were met, TCN proceeded with the exercise to secure the project site and ensure the safe and efficient transmission of bulk electricity,” it added.

Backstory

Last year, the Transmission Company of Nigeria confirmed the collapse of one of its critical transmission towers in Kaduna State, attributing the incident to a combination of severe weather and vandalism.

The affected structure, Tower No. 7, located along the Kaduna Town Line I and II in Rigasa Community, came down on September 18 following a severe downpour accompanied by strong wind gusts.

In a statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, the collapse disrupted bulk power transmission to several Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, particularly those serving parts of Kaduna South.

The incident led to partial outages in affected areas, prompting TCN to initiate emergency measures to mitigate the impact.

What you should know

The TCN has been battling vandalism of power infrastructure over the years.

Last week, it was reported that Tower T99 along the Ughelli/Benin 330kV Transmission Line collapsed on March 15, 2026, as a result of vandalism.

The incident was discovered during a line patrol at Coconut Village, Effurun LGA, Warri, Delta State, following a line trip.

TCN last year also reported a surge in incidents of vandalism, with over 18 transmission towers targeted between January 9 and 14, 2025.

The acts of sabotage occurred across Rivers, Abia, and Kano states, significantly disrupting power transmission operations.

In a statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, the company detailed the extent of the damage and its impact on Nigeria’s power infrastructure.