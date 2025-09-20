The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed the collapse of one of its critical transmission towers in Kaduna State, attributing the incident to a combination of severe weather and vandalism.

The affected structure, Tower No. 7, located along the Kaduna Town Line I and II in Rigasa Community, came down on Thursday, September 18, following a severe downpour accompanied by strong wind gusts.

In a statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, on Saturday, the collapse has disrupted bulk power transmission to several Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, particularly those serving parts of Kaduna South.

“Upon inspection, our engineers discovered that vandals had removed critical structural components from the tower, severely weakening its integrity and making it highly susceptible to collapse,” Mbah said.

Emergency Measures Initiated

The incident has led to partial outages in affected areas, prompting TCN to initiate emergency measures to mitigate the impact.

In coordination with Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO), TCN has advised the linking of the 33kV Mogadishu feeder with the 33kV Abakwa feeder to ensure continued power supply to customers in Mogadishu.

Despite the disruption, several areas remain unaffected and continue to receive stable electricity. These include Kinkinau, Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu, and Kaduna North, according to TCN’s update.

Erection of a Replacement Structure

TCN engineers have since mobilized to the site and begun dismantling the damaged tower. Preparations are underway for the erection of a replacement structure, with the company assuring residents that every effort is being made to restore full power transmission as quickly and safely as possible.

The incident underscores the growing threat of infrastructure vandalism to Nigeria’s power sector, which continues to grapple with aging assets, weather-related vulnerabilities, and security challenges.

TCN has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding its facilities and called on communities to report suspicious activities around transmission infrastructure.

What You Should Know

The Transmission Company of Nigeria reported a rise in infrastructure attacks, disclosing that 42 vandalism incidents were recorded in the first and second quarters of 2025, affecting a total of 178 transmission towers across the country.

General Manager of Transmission Service at TCN, Ali Sharifa, disclosed this during a presentation on infrastructure vandalism at a workshop organised for Power Correspondents.

According to him, 2024 and 2025 have been the most trying times for TCN as a responsive public utility due to vandalism of its transmission line infrastructure by non-state actors.

He said that, besides the activities of vandals, natural disasters also hindered the free flow of electricity to the grid, as TCN recently recorded along the Kainji-Birnin Kebbi 330kV SC (International) line.